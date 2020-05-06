Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sienna Enters New Zealand Market With Its HTERT IVD

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Sienna

 

Melbourne, Australia, 6 May 2020: Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) (“Sienna” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scientle Innovations (“Scientle”) as its exclusive distributor in New Zealand. The distribution agreement provides Scientle with the right to sell Sienna’s hTERT IVD to pathology laboratories where it will be used to assist in the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

This agreement with Scientle marks the 10th country in which Sienna has secured a distribution agreement and partner for hTERT to be sold to pathology laboratories as an adjunct test in the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

Scientle, based in Christchurch, is an emerging biotechnology company which specialises in oncologic biomarkers. The team at Scientle possesses considerable biomedical research and commercial experience and have recently established operations in Pakistan. Scientle and Sienna are currently exploring the possibility of entering into a further agreement for Pakistan.

Managing Director and CEO of Scientle, Dr Mak Sarwar, said: “We are delighted that a simple adjunct urine cytology test, the hTERT ICC assay, will provide much-needed accuracy and specificity required for the precise diagnosis of the disease. hTERT may aid in the detection of early abnormalities in cytology specimens and thereby could play a vital role in the diagnostic process. We are fascinated by Sienna’s approach towards addressing unmet clinical needs and are looking forward to working with Sienna on this collaboration.”

In addition to providing regulatory support, sales, marketing and technical training to Scientle staff, Sienna will work with Scientle to establish hTERT in several reference laboratories to assist in the adoption of the test in New Zealand. Scientle and Sienna are monitoring the restrictions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as travel restrictions are lifted between Australia and New Zealand, work will commence on establishing these reference sites.

Sienna’s Business Development Manager, Minesh Lalla, said: “Sienna is focussed on driving hTERT implementation across the globe to deliver on our expansion strategy. When selecting our distribution partner for New Zealand, we sought to find a group that is motivated, has the capability to effectively promote our product, and for whom the opportunity provides significant growth prospects. Scientle is a perfect fit for Sienna in this region and we look forward to working with Dr Sarwar and his team. This agreement follows months of due diligence by both parties, which has already generated initial clinician interest in the test. We are excited by the opportunities this region represents.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sienna on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 