Sienna Enters New Zealand Market With Its HTERT IVD

Melbourne, Australia, 6 May 2020: Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) (“Sienna” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scientle Innovations (“Scientle”) as its exclusive distributor in New Zealand. The distribution agreement provides Scientle with the right to sell Sienna’s hTERT IVD to pathology laboratories where it will be used to assist in the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

This agreement with Scientle marks the 10th country in which Sienna has secured a distribution agreement and partner for hTERT to be sold to pathology laboratories as an adjunct test in the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

Scientle, based in Christchurch, is an emerging biotechnology company which specialises in oncologic biomarkers. The team at Scientle possesses considerable biomedical research and commercial experience and have recently established operations in Pakistan. Scientle and Sienna are currently exploring the possibility of entering into a further agreement for Pakistan.

Managing Director and CEO of Scientle, Dr Mak Sarwar, said: “We are delighted that a simple adjunct urine cytology test, the hTERT ICC assay, will provide much-needed accuracy and specificity required for the precise diagnosis of the disease. hTERT may aid in the detection of early abnormalities in cytology specimens and thereby could play a vital role in the diagnostic process. We are fascinated by Sienna’s approach towards addressing unmet clinical needs and are looking forward to working with Sienna on this collaboration.”

In addition to providing regulatory support, sales, marketing and technical training to Scientle staff, Sienna will work with Scientle to establish hTERT in several reference laboratories to assist in the adoption of the test in New Zealand. Scientle and Sienna are monitoring the restrictions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as travel restrictions are lifted between Australia and New Zealand, work will commence on establishing these reference sites.

Sienna’s Business Development Manager, Minesh Lalla, said: “Sienna is focussed on driving hTERT implementation across the globe to deliver on our expansion strategy. When selecting our distribution partner for New Zealand, we sought to find a group that is motivated, has the capability to effectively promote our product, and for whom the opportunity provides significant growth prospects. Scientle is a perfect fit for Sienna in this region and we look forward to working with Dr Sarwar and his team. This agreement follows months of due diligence by both parties, which has already generated initial clinician interest in the test. We are excited by the opportunities this region represents.”

© Scoop Media

