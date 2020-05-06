Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Protecting Our Whakapapa

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: KIWA Digital

Local technology innovator Kiwa Digital welcomed today the launch by the University of Auckland of its new cultural interactive app Te Kūaha.

Produced with the support of Kiwa Digital during the lockdown, the app is a new interactive mobile app for staff and students to help them understand more about te Ao Māori in their work and study.

“Ngā mihi ki a koutou Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau ki te whakapuaretanga o Te Kūaha. Congratulations University of Auckland on the launch of Te Kūaha. We acknowledge the University’s leadership within the tertiary sector and its commitment to embed understanding of te Ao Māori throughout the organisation," says Kiwa Digital CEO Steven Renata.

The project is one of many language revitalisation projects Auckland-based Kiwa Digital has been successfully developing since it moved all its processes remote at the start of lockdown.

Script writing, illustration, voice recording, video production, coding, app production and deployment are underway in home studios set up from locations as diverse as the suburbs of Auckland and Wellington, to a coastal settlement in Northland, to the heart of Belfast’s Irish speaking community in Northern Ireland.

Projects underway and still to be launched this month are:

  • Two further cultural apps to support government workforces in their understanding of and engagement in te Ao Māori.
  • A learning tool for Pacific Peoples accessible in 10 Pacific languages.
  • A new series of digital stories that beautifully capture the multilingual/multicultural character of contemporary Aotearoa New Zealand.
  • Training modules for the Sámi Educational Institute in northern-most Finland, a unique school with a central role in the renaissance of the Sámi region and Arctic knowledge.
  • Zoom training for Belfast language and economic development agency Forbairt Feirste, enabling staff there to develop apps to promote Gaelic language and economic development.

“We are full of admiration for these groups, who despite the challenges the pandemic brings are totally committed to their projects, ensuring cultural treasures and way of life are protected. In these difficult times, we all have much to lose in the richness of indigenous wisdom and ways of contemplating the world. ” says Renata.

“As our Irish partner commented on a call recently ‘Let’s get this done and let’s hope it is the beginning of something much bigger as we move forward in this global village of ours, promoting and protecting the most authentic and best of all our indigenous cultures.’”

Kiwa Digital Ltd

Kiwa Digital works with indigenous groups around the world, using technology to communicate knowledge authentically in formats that are relevant and accessible. For more see www.kiwadigital.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KIWA Digital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 