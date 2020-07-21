Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cannasouth Joins Forces With Leading US Cultivation Company

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Cannasouth

Through its joint venture subsidiary, Cannasouth Cultivation Limited (CCL), Cannasouth Limited has entered into a service agreement with EAH Enterprises LLC, trading as Vera Cultivation in Colorado, USA.

Vera Cultivation (Vera) is a US market leader in the production of high-quality cannabis product using world class and proprietary growing systems.

The agreement is for the supply of services to finalise the design of CCL’s cultivation facility, develop (licensed) operating systems and procedures, and provide support for the rapid and successful implementation of CCL’s state-of-the art growing facilities.

Vera is a well-established cultivation business operating in one of the most competitive cannabis cultivation markets in the world. The agreement will provide CCL with the ability to produce high quality yields at low cost.

The agreement supports an important milestone for Cannasouth towards meeting its business objectives, which includes producing next generation, affordable, New Zealand-grown and manufactured pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis products for New Zealand patients and export markets.

Cannasouth conducted extensive due diligence and consultations with many established growing operations in Europe and USA, and carried out site visits prior to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas says, “The company selected Vera because of its market leading, high-end facilities and operating systems, and its consideration for the environment.”

Vera’s hybrid greenhouse model combines the benefits of greenhouse production with high-end indoor cultivation technology. Compared to other growing models, Vera has a minimal resource input approach to production, which is great for profitability and fits well with Cannasouth’s own brand positioning.

The result is a sustainable, consistent, high quality, high yield product at some of the lowest production costs in the industry. Both businesses have strong values based on sustainability and the environment, which is why this partnership makes so much sense.

Cannasouth Cultivation’s JV partner, Aaron Craig, says, “Ultimately, we want to produce the best raw material for our customers. Alex Park [Vera CEO] and his team are the best in the business. Now we have formalised our great relationship via this service agreement, we are looking forward to implementing our plans. It’s an exciting time for all parties involved.”

“New Zealand is embarking on a journey we are passionate about,” says Alex Park, Chief Executive Officer, Vera Cultivation. “We are excited to be working with Cannasouth to lend them our knowledge and expertise in design and operating systems, which will enable them to achieve operational excellence and deliver product as soon as possible to the market”.

The term of the service agreement is two-and-a-half-years and includes provisions relating to intellectual property rights. It is subject to applicable New Zealand laws, as well as a number of territorial and commercial restraints.

Services will be performed by Vera in two phases, with compensation being staged and linked to key deliverables.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cannasouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 