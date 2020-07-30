Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lancom Technology First In New Zealand To Achieve AWA SaaS Competency

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Lancom Technology

Lancom Technology, an Auckland based software and technology provider, announced today that it is the first in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) in New Zealand to achieve the AWS Software as a Service (SaaS) Competency status, becoming one of just 26 AWS partners around the world to hold the competency.

The AWS SaaS Competency status was introduced in May 2020 and is awarded to organisations who can demonstrate deep technical expertise and experience helping organisations to design and build cloud-based SaaS solutions on AWS.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive of Lancom Technology said: “New Zealand has a proud history of innovation and using SaaS to take on the world. To be the first technology provider in New Zealand to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status is fantastic news and testament to the expertise of our team.

“Whether it’s start-ups or global enterprises, we leverage our skills and competencies to assist our customers with the quick and easy implementation of modern IT applications, infrastructure, and DevOps capabilities. As an AWS APN Partner, we can provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions for our customers.”

Nick Walton, New Zealand Managing Director for Commercial Sector at Amazon Web Services, said: “Lancom Technology has demonstrated deep commitment to AWS and we are delighted to have an APN Advanced Consulting Partner with AWS SaaS Competency in New Zealand. They’ve had continued success with a wide range of customers like Barwon Health, Infotools and Workbench International, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication to help customers reduce friction when migrating off legacy applications and establish foundations required to build SaaS solutions successfully on AWS.”

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Lancom Technology continues to work with AWS to provide customers with a complete cloud services portfolio which is designed to give New Zealand organisations fast and flexible access to the cloud.

Luke Butters, Computer Vision and Machine Learning Project Lead at Hectre, an orchard management software platform, said: “As an innovative NZ SaaS business, we want to work with partners who are the best in their field. Lancom Technology has shown us they’re experts and this AWS SaaS competency is further proof.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The process to obtaining the AWS SaaS competency involves undergoing a rigorous AWS validation process, carried out by a third-party auditor with the evaluation of multiple customer references specific to SaaS on AWS. AWS Partner Solution Architects then validate the technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in SaaS.

To begin planning your migration to the cloud with Lancom Technology, visit www.lancom.co.nz.

