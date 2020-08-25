Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Brain-gain Presents Opportunities, Challenges For NZ Businesses

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Campfire

A digital talent recruitment expert says COVID presents businesses with a rare opportunity to make the most of the inflow of digital talent returning to New Zealand - the first time this country has ever experienced a “brain-gain” in this field. However, she warns there are some potential traps that businesses need to avoid.

Amelia Cranfield, founder of Campfire – NZ’s specialist recruitment agency for digital marketing, digital media and e-commerce jobs - says the ongoing lockdowns and border restrictions have resulted in businesses realising that an online offering is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’, but now it is a ‘must-have’.

It has also forced businesses to develop or improve their digital offering, urgently. Companies that do so will fare better now and in the future. Thus, businesses of all sizes are prioritising their ‘digital transformation’ projects.

“Usually, it’s tough to access great digital talent because there has been a dire shortage of these people in New Zealand. But now, lots of ex-pat Kiwis are returning home and bringing their digital skills and experience with them,” she says.

However, Ms Cranfield cautions that businesses need to be aware of the potential pitfalls and take steps to mitigate them.

“Many businesses have no idea where to start in their digital transformation, or awareness of the traps to avoid.

“There’s a massive demand for digital talent, so businesses need to move quickly because great candidates are getting snapped up quickly,” she says.

However, there is a risk that businesses making hasty employment decisions to secure talent in this very competitive market may end up getting the wrong talent for what actually needs to be done. This could be disastrous for any business, but more so for ones under significant financial strain as a result of Covid-related revenue decline.

“These challenges are compounded by businesses already being very busy and time-poor against a backdrop of the digital field being a rapidly changing and ever-evolving one,” Ms Cranfield says.

“Others feel overwhelmed by the digital talent recruitment process and worried about the implications of hiring the wrong person. Add COVID-related challenges into the mix, and things can quickly go off the rails - resulting in expensive mistakes at a time when businesses need more than ever to be operating cost-effectively.

Six top tips for businesses seeking to make the most of the digital brain-gain

  1. Be very specific about exactly what the business needs this role to achieve. This will help to narrow down the exact digital skill-set required and ensure the hire is based on actual rather than perceived need.
  2. Larger companies are usually best to hire a senior person who can form the digital transformation strategy, then allow them to hire a team to focus on the implementation side of things.
  3. Smaller companies often gain the most cost-effective result by hiring a mid-level person, who can assist the company to develop its digital strategy, then can execute it.
  4. Offering flexible working conditions can be useful for attracting great talent.
  5. Rather than rushing to hire, utilise the services of a digital agency or contractor to pick up the slack temporarily. This buys the business time to spend on hiring the right person.
  6. Look beyond just publishing a job advertisement. Digital experts are hot in the market so ask your network if they know people, look on LinkedIn for anyone suitable who has just arrived back home, attend (virtual) networking and industry events where the right people might be. Speak to specialist digital marketing, media and e-commerce recruitment companies who have access to this talent. In other words, spread the net far and wide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Campfire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 