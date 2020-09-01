Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

 

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research, released today.

In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? series, Glasshouse surveyed 1,511 people aged over 15 by landline and internet in May/June this year. The survey was undertaken a few weeks later than usual to avoid anomalous media consumption during the Level 4 and 3 COVID-19 lockdown.

The findings make sobering reading, with the global digital giants both fragmenting audiences and overtaking most local platforms, with TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand the only local platforms to shine in this year’s survey. The key findings include:

Total Linear TV audiences (Free-to-air and Pay TV) have continued to fall, but Free-to-air has remained stable.

Linear TV still has the longest time spent watching at 137 mins a day, but that has declined from 156 mins two years ago. (Possibly influenced in part by a lack of live sport during the survey period.)

Meanwhile time spent watching subscription video on demand (SVOD) has grown to 95 mins each day – the second most popular media in terms of time spent.

The most popular site, station or channel is now YouTube, pipping TVNZ 1.

TVNZ 2 and Three have both declined while TVNZ OnDemand continues to grow, now reaching one in five New Zealanders daily.

The group that has moved fastest away from linear TV is Asian New Zealanders – just 28% consume linear television today (cf 62% in 2014).

Most radio stations have declining daily reach and time spent listening to radio has dropped (RNZ National and Newstalk ZB were the only exceptions – possibly related to higher consumption of news due to COVID.)

The rapid change in the way New Zealanders consume music continues with 44% streaming music each day.

TVNZ news updates were the most widely used and trusted source of information during lockdown.

Online gaming has 36% daily reach overall but 53% in the 15-24 age group (measured for the first time).

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the research is vital to understanding the fast-changing and highly pressured media landscape.

“It’s been a tough year all round, and this research brings home what a fight local content makers and platforms have on their hands. Our challenge as an agency, alongside the industry, is to work harder to find ways of engaging local audiences with the exceptional quality of New Zealand stories and songs,” says Mr Harland.

A coming area of focus for the agency will be young audiences, with a review planned to look at the children and youth audience content strategy.

The full report and a handy infographic are available here.

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

