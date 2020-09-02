CyberProtect – Personal Cyber Insurance, In The Same Class As Car, Home And Contents Insurance

These are very disturbing times for Kiwi families. We have now observed continuous attacks on our NZX over the last week. We have also heard that Stuff and TSB Bank may have also been attacked.

The Project on TV3 highlighted that we will not even know if our personal home computers have been compromised to support the attacks on the NZX.

On top of this 1 News have reported that this attack on the NZX could affect every New Zealander’s KiwiSaver. This highlights the fact that none of us are safe or immune to these attacks.

This leads us to the question, how safe our personal data is. The experts in this field continuously advise us that it is not always possible to stop these attacks, and it is not a case of if we will be a target but rather when we will be a target.

Therefore, Beneficial Insurance has brought everyday Kiwis CyberProtect. CyberProtect is there to provide you with peace of mind when the unimaginable occurs, as you will have support to assist you. In today's world Personal Cyber Insurance is not a luxury item, but rather, a need to have cover like everyday car, home and contents insurance.

