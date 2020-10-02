Ola Removes Their Service Fee For Auckland Drivers

As Aucklanders begin to venture out again after a second lockdown, rideshare company Ola is removing its service fee, entitling drivers on the platform to take home the full fare for the trip.

For the month of October, Ola drivers in Auckland will retain 100 per cent of their earnings when taking rides through the App as the company works to support its driver-partners.

Brian Dewil, NZ Managing Director at Ola, says like many small businesses, Ola drivers have had a challenging year and were particularly impacted by lockdown restrictions.

“Our drivers are what make Ola great. As we continue to increase our weekly trip volumes in Auckland we want to give back and help our drivers improve their income by removing our service fee for a month.”

Auckland Ola driver, Manoj Trivedi says drivers will welcome the initiative.

“I’m very grateful that Ola is taking such a significant step to help its drivers and put more money in our pockets during October.”

Ola has been New Zealand’s fastest growing rideshare platform, with over 10,000 driver-partners registered on the platform since its launch two years ago. The rideshare platform is available to riders in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as well as Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupo, New Plymouth, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North, Nelson, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Ola is known for providing industry-leading safety features such as Start Code, 24/7 customer support and the in-app emergency button.

Notes to editor

Ola usually charges 18% commission which is about 10% lower than its largest competitor

