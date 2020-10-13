Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property with a view for success

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: Bayleys



A South Waikato dry stock property offers investors and farmers alike the opportunity to own a high-quality pastoral property central to some of the North Island’s key attractions and cities.

Located in the Tapapa district and nestled against the Kaimai-north Mamaku ranges, the 270ha Pakaraka Road property has been a household name in Romney breeding circles for its intensive breeding programme, run by owner Ross Alexander.

“The Alexander family are certainly well respected in sheep breeding circles and are leaders in Romney breeding on properties exhibiting the highest standards of farming. Ross’s property certainly highlights this,” says Bayleys Waikato salesperson Neville Jacques.

In a region often better known for its dairying than its sheep, the Pakaraka Road property is the epitome of high quality dry-stock country with aspect, soils, facilities and location ticking all the boxes on a potential buyers’ list.

“I have been very fortunate to farm here for 27 years of my farming career and to have a property that was well farmed by those before me. This place has been well looked after for 100 years now,” says Ross Alexander.

With its northerly aspect and average height of 220m above sea level, good winter spring growth is assured.

The farm’s proximity to the ranges ensures it is very summer safe, receiving on average 1,800mm a year. In the past 27 years Ross has only experienced three droughts on the property.

The quality Tirau Ash soils have received regular lime and fertiliser applications, with P levels ranging from 25-30 across the property.

Sheltering DOC owned bush surrounds three sides of the property, framing it in a pleasing natural setting that gives the farm a distinct character. Lying within the bush are some of the country’s southernmost Kauris and other large native specimens.

The farm’s infrastructure has been well-maintained over Ross’s tenure, with a good array of buildings including three haybarns, a four-stand shearing shed and excellent yards. Fencing is quality post and batten with single wire electric in the main race areas.

Water for the fully reticulated property is sourced from two boundary springs. The lack of waterways including streams or ponds on the property itself means its gentle valleys are dry and traversable for much of the year, and the expense of fencing off vulnerable waterways is not an issue.

The jewel of the property’s improvements is the three-year-old 315sqm homestead that optimises its idyllic location, with an expansive view combining a modern design with exceptional indoor-outdoor living.

From the house’s elevated viewpoint the Waikato is capture, including Mt Maungatautari and the Matamata district to the north.

In addition the farm has a cosy refurbished three-bedroom cottage suitable for staff and a two bedroom smaller cottage currently earning useful additional income as an Airbnb.

This winter the property ran 250 ram hoggets, 750 hoggets, 1,350 mixed age ewes and 110 dairy grazers.

The key focus for the Alexander’s quality Romney flock has been genetic identification and selection, focusing upon facial eczema, worm resistance and high-quality meat traits.

The flock is one of few in the country with cutting edge genetics identifying the flock’s leading maternal and sire traits. Along with Ross’s cousin Craig Alexander who owns the nearby Hobbiton property, the family have been long time members of the progressive Auckland Romney Development group.

For anyone passionate about breeding and farming the property and flock would also be available for sale together.

Neville Jacques says the appeal of the Pakaraka property extends beyond farmers.
“It and could also include city-based investors seeking a centrally located property less than an hour from Hamilton, Rotorua and Tauranga, close to main highways while also offering a true rural environment.

“It is undisputedly a beautiful picturesque property, but also one that is a model farm with everything a modern dry-stock farmer needs providing the infrastructure, contour and soil making it more than just a pretty picture.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 