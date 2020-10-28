Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Function Meets Production On High Quality Te Aroha Dairy

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A high quality, high producing dairy farm in the prime grass growing district of Springdale near Te Aroha offers a valuable step up for farmers seeking scale in a quality location.

497 Eastport Road, Otway

The 211ha “Riverlands” property on Eastport Road is on the market for the first time in 15 years, and is a testimony to the care and investment made by its current owner to push along the farm’s productivity says Bayleys Waikato agent Mike Fraser-Jones.

497 Eastport Road, Otway

Running on a relatively intensive management system including about 20 hectares of maize a year as supplement, the 700-cow operation has enjoyed a peak production of 300,000kg milk solids in the 2018-19 season. Typically it averages 274,000kg milk solids a year, or 1300kg milk solids a hectare.

Interested parties also have the opportunity to purchase the property’s high-quality dairy herd, one of the first in the country to be regularly DNA certified, ensuring a high standard of record keeping and ancestral accuracy.

497 Eastport Road, Otway

Mike Fraser-Jones said the property is best described as a “milk producing machine”, thanks to its flat contour underlain with a high quality sandy loam soil that drains well, and delivers consistently good spring-summer pasture growth.

The 50 bale Don Chapman designed rotary dairy is equipped with Milfos plant, cup removers and a twin bank plate cooler with glycol pre-chill heat exchanger. The dairy is well located in the farm’s centre and other farm infrastructure includes two five gable sheds, another with lock up workshop, two barns and assorted calf rearing sheds.

“This property is also endowed with an exceptional level of quality water supply, with sources from three bores and supply through a 40mm loop line through much of the property,” says Mike.

In keeping with a property of this scale the farm has three quality homes within its boundary.

The main home consists of a large 350sqm homestead, complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A high level of refurbishment has ensured the home is warm, with double glazing and a metro log fire with heat transfer system.

The second home is a comfortable four-bedroom brick property in good order with full decking and a mix of aluminium and wooden joinery. The third home is of similar size, consisting of brick and tile construction.

A new owner will also take over the property assured the property’s effluent system is fully compliant, with a new Kliptank effluent system due to be installed by the existing owner.

This will ensure the property is well future proofed for regulatory compliance, and offers a good reserve storage facility to the 40ha of land irrigated via travelling effluent sprinkler system.

“For anyone seeking a no-nonsense high production dairy unit, this property will meet all their expectations, there are no unforeseen expenses on purchase, and the farm’s location, appeal and production history all speak for themselves,” says Mike.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 