Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Established Tauranga Mineral Pool Complex For Sale As A Going-Concern

Monday, 2 November 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Fernland Spa

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a popular Bay of Plenty business which taps into the region’s unique underground natural geothermal water resource, along with its associated land and buildings, is on the market for sale.

Set on a 2.15ha native bush clad site, Fernland Spa is a well-established recreational operation offering a range of thermal mineral pools, picnic and function areas, a small camping ground, additional visitor accommodation and a manager’s dwelling.

The freehold property lies on the eastern side of Cambridge Road in the established Tauranga suburb of Bethlehem Heights.

Having first opened to the public in the mid-1970s, Fernland Spa has been in the same family ownership since 1989. Its owners are now looking to move on in a new direction after investing significant time and money into the seven-day-a-week business and the property’s infrastructure.

The purpose-built swimming pool and changing room complex features a large in-ground open-air main pool and eight semi-detached private pools – four open-air and four enclosed.

Fernland Spa

The pools have clear, non-chlorinated warm mineral water sourced via bores which access Tauranga’s underground geothermal system which extends from Waihi to Maketu.

The pools and a 22-site camping ground are located on the lower plateau of the property, with a modest 1950s home, sleepout and garaging on the upper portion of the property. The rear of the property backs on to private reserve land.

Fernland Spa

Jo Stewart and Lloyd Davidson of Bayleys Tauranga are marketing the freehold land, buildings and business via a tender campaign closing 4pm, Thursday 3rd December.

Stewart said with international borders remaining sealed to all but returning New Zealand residents, the domestic tourism market is enjoying a revival as people “scratch their travel itch” by seeing more of the country.

“Fernland Spa has long been a favoured place for Tauranga locals to visit and its appeal has spread right around New Zealand with many families returning each year to simply enjoy the pools or to stay in the camping ground and have the pools on their doorstep.

“I think as more Kiwis start to actively explore New Zealand’s playground, gems like Fernland Spa will find a whole new audience as families look to make memories with some wholesome road trips.”

Davidson said early enquiry on the property suggests that the buyer is very likely to come from the Bay of Plenty region or from someone elsewhere on the country wishing to invest in the robust and proven tourism fundamentals that the area boasts.

“Recent publicity around the fact that several other Bay of Plenty holiday parks have been acquired by offshore interests, may spark some patriotism among New Zealanders.

“The freehold status of the property also sets it apart from many other tourism-related properties.

“Here’s an opportunity to invest in Tauranga and to keep the local economy ticking.”

This proven business venture with solid forward bookings and a loyal customer base, still has capacity to extend its offering to optimise the operation’s presence in the leisure, recreational and accommodation sector.

“Fernland Spa already offers exercise classes and massages to complement the pool and spa experiences and with some fresh thinking, there could be other ways to create more income either via a holistic health and well-being approach or by expanding the accommodation options,” said Stewart.

“A new owner could investigate an on-site café and there is currently just one cabin available for hire, so that could be an area for future development to better cater for those not wishing to camp out in a tent or caravan.”

The Bethlehem Heights location is handy to the Tauriko Business Estate and is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing residential catchment. Adjacent to the subject property is a new two-stage residential development, with a total of 42 sites planned.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 