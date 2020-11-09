Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Is It Time For New Zealand To Ban Ewaste From Going To Landfill?

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Computer Recycling

Auckland’s Computer Recycling Striving To Help Reduce The Impact Of Electronic Waste On Our Environment.

In New Zealand We Promote Ourselves On Being Clean, Green And 100% Pure, But What Are We Doing To Maintain This Standard?

Electronic Waste In Landfills Creates A Toxic Combination Of Chemicals That Permeates Our Environment, Contaminating The Resources Produced From The Land Including The Food And Drink We Consume. The Leaking Of Even The Smallest Quantities Of These Harmful Chemicals Into The Environment Can Cause Large-scale Damage.

In Acknowledging The Risks Associated With E-waste, It Would Be An Opportune Moment For Kiwis To Now Understand How We Can Support The Ban On Electronic Waste Dumping At Landfills.

Our Neighbors Across The Ditch In Victoria, Australia Have Charged Ahead Of Us In Terms Of E-waste Management And It Is Now Our Responsibility To Catch Up. In Victoria, New Regulatory Measures, In The Form Of Waste Management Policies, Have Been Developed To Ban E-waste From Landfill Which Also Specifies How E-waste Must Be Managed. To Support The Rollout Of The Ban Of E-waste From Landfills, The Victorian Government Is Investing $16.5 Million To Upgrade E-waste Collection And Storage Facilities Across The State And To Deliver An Education Campaign To Support The Ban.

Action Must Be Taken; The New Zealand Government Must Support Change And Regulation In The Electronic Waste Industry. Alternatives To Landfill Must Be Encouraged Or Made Mandatory. Many Conscious Kiwis Are Already Making The Effort, But Voluntary Action Can Only Do So Much With An Issue That Is Snowballing At Such A Fast Pace.

Currently, The Average Kiwi Produces More Than 20 Kilograms Of E-waste Per Year - One Of The Highest Per Capita Amounts Globally - And New Zealand Is The Only Country In The OECD Without A National E-waste Scheme. Of The 80,000 Tonnes Of E-waste Created Each Year, It’s Estimated That Less Than 2 Percent Of The Total Is Recycled.

A Ban Would Mean That E-waste Could No Longer Be Disposed Of In Our Household Bins But Would Need To Be Collected Or Taken To A Drop Off Point Managed By An Electronic Recycling Facility.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling Was Founded Over 10 Years Ago And Has Grown To Become One Of New Zealand’s Largest E-waste Companies. Computer Recycling Works With Businesses And Individuals To Help Reduce The Impact Of Electronic Waste On The Environment Through A Range Of E-waste Recycling And Repurposing Processes. The Company Specializes In Technology Reuse But Is Also Dedicated To Ethical Recycling At Its Auckland-based Accredited Facility. Its Team Works With Communities, Schools, And Organizations To Promote Awareness Around Electronic Recycling.

Www.computerrecycling.co.nz/

