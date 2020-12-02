COVID-19 Keeps A Lid On International Travel

Kiwi travellers’ overseas spending in the September 2020 quarter fell almost $1.7 billion or 84 percent compared with the same time last year, as travel slowed to a trickle because of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

Spending by New Zealand travellers and students while overseas was $324 million in the September 2020 quarter, compared with nearly $2 billion this time last year. This includes spending on things like hotels, food, tuition fees, and rent (travel services imports), but excludes international airfares (which fall under transportation services).

“Historically, New Zealanders take more overseas trips at this time of the year, to escape the winter, but this year the numbers are much lower than usual,” international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

