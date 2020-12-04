Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consegna Helps To Support The Launch Of Professional Services In AWS Marketplace

Friday, 4 December 2020, 8:40 am
Consegna.Cloud

Consegna, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now find and purchase professional services from Consegna in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Consegna is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organisations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Consegna to implement, migrate, support and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Consegna available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralised place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“Consegna is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said John Taylor, Consegna’s Managing Director. “This is a fantastic way for customers to access our expertise across our range of offerings such as cloud adoption and migration, security and compliance, CDN cost out, Amazon Connect and VMware Cloud on AWS. It means organisations can move at speed through simplifying the procurement and engagement process and can get real visibility of the capabilities that AWS Partners can provide.”

About Consegna

Consegna is a fast moving, customer focused, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. We specialise in delivering cloud solutions for customers across the commercial and government sectors. We have key successes with clients in the education, tourism, property services, finance, media, and entertainment sectors. For more information visit www.consegna.cloud.

Founded in 2016, Consegna has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Government Competency, and AWS End User Computing Competency designations, and last month bolstered our offering by being awarded the coveted AWS Migration Competency. This and the growing team of over 30+ AWS certified professionals see Consegna as one of the most accredited and certified New Zealand owned AWS Partners.

