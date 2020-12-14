Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Switch From Shopping To Party Mode

Monday, 14 December 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Paymark

In the last seven days spending with Paymark merchants has picked up amongst the Food, Liquor and Restaurants/bars/café merchants and declined amongst a wide range of shops such as furniture, clothing and appliances stores. This is typical in the lead up to Christmas.

Spending in total amongst the Core retail merchants processing payments through Paymark did take the usual step down from the busy week that spanned Black Friday, but spending remains above year-ago levels for the latest seven days. Underlying core spending dropped 2.4% from $984m in the seven days ending 1 December 2020 to $960m in the seven days ending 8 December 2020, but was 3.6% above the $927m for the 7 days ending 8 December 2019.

Figure 1: All Cards NZ underlying spending through Paymark NZ core retail merchants for seven-days ending, as at 2020 and same dates last year.

As per the previous week, annual spending growth through Paymark was experienced by a wide range of shops, including those selling clothing, furniture, hardware, appliances, sporting equipment, books, pharmacies and garden plants.

However, relative to the previous seven days (which included Black Friday), there was less spent amongst these same merchants groups but more spending at food and liquor stores, and at restaurants, bars and cafes. Spending across the board is expected to pick up further in the next two weeks, building to a peak near Christmas Day.

With Christmas Day falling on a Friday, the peak spending day is expected to be either the Wednesday (as in 2015) or Thursday (as in 2009) immediately before Christmas Day. Last year the peak spending day was on the Friday ahead of Christmas Day on Wednesday.

Returning to the recent seven days, annual underlying spending growth through Paymark amongst Core Retailers was strongest in Wairarapa (+11.8%) and Taranaki (+10.8%) but spending was below year-ago levels in Otago (-9.3%), Southland (-3.6%) and Marlborough (-0.2%).

Figure 2: All Cards NZ annual underlying spending growth through Paymark for 7 days for Regional core retail merchants.

Paymark figures are compiled from spending in retail stores around New Zealand and don’t include online spending. This is traditionally done via credit card and processed outside the Paymark network.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paymark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 