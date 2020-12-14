Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Seeking Entrepreneurs To Join PowerUp Ideas Competition

Monday, 14 December 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Venture Taranaki is calling for individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset, a great business or enterprise idea, or a with an existing start-up wanting to take it to the next level, to submit their application to take part in the PowerUp Ideas Competition set to start in February next year.

“Applications are now open for entrepreneurially spirited people from Taranaki to participate in next year’s PowerUp Ideas Competition. There is so much on offer, from the open-access workshops to help develop ideas and learn how to run a business, to mentorship, seed funding and, of course, the grand prize of $10,000 cash,” explains Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

“We want to hear from people with ideas to develop, and entrepreneurs in the early stages of getting started. It’s a great opportunity for active, engaged and invested entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners in Taranaki. The only cost will be people’s time and commitment. With support from Taranaki’s Councils, we are covering the rest,” continues Justine.

The PowerUp Ideas Competition will allow up to 50 of the region’s budding entrepreneurs to attend Co.Starters workshops over eight weeks to help build their business plan and learn about start-up. All participants then get to pitch their idea to win one of five spots to join the next stage PowerUp Customised Programme supported by the ambitious and vibrant team at SODA INC.

The PowerUp Customised Programme is valued at over $10,000 and includes mentorship, local, national and global expert advice, seed funding and coworking space. Over two months, the top five participants will gain invaluable experience, broaden their understanding of what they thought possible, have access to tools and resources needed to support their business idea through to start-up, as well as develop their winning pitch.

“The last two years’ we have run Idea Summit, which has been hugely successful. We’ve seen innovative thinking and impressive ideas with significant potential from the region. PowerUp extends Idea Summit, allowing for an increase in participation to enable more entrepreneurs to build capability and bring their ideas into fruition,” explains Venture Taranaki General Manager Enterprise, Michelle Jordan.

“The PowerUp Ideas Competition is an integral part of our PowerUp initiative to support entrepreneurship and enterprises in Taranaki. We’re aiming to build smart, connected communities and enterprises, and part of that is providing support so ideas, entrepreneurship and innovation can continue to thrive in Taranaki,” adds Justine.

“We are incredibly excited to open applications and see what our talented people from around the region come up with,” says Michelle.

Applications are now open for the PowerUp Ideas Competition and will close Thursday 29 January 2021. For more information and to apply, please visit - http://business.taranaki.info/Start/Power-Up.aspx

PowerUp Background
PowerUp is a Venture Taranaki initiative, supported by Taranaki’s Councils. It is a range of support, services and activity focused on fostering and nurturing entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Taranaki.

Three key initiatives drive PowerUp: Grow, Tell and Connect, and its purpose is to support entrepreneurship and enterprise innovation by helping to power-up Taranaki’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, to help create smart, connected communities and enterprises.

PowerUp is a carefully constructed programme of events and activities, delivered in conjunction with partners, and designed to complement the services and support already on offer by the wider ecosystem.

A key objective of PowerUp is to highlight the range of support available for start-ups, entrepreneurs and enterprises across the entire ecosystem, helping to build visibility of the ecosystem itself. Connection and collaboration with the region’s institutions, businesses and communities is vital to successfully powering-up Taranaki’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

