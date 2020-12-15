Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 Labour Campaign Manager Hayden Munro Boosts Capital Public Relations Practice

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: Hayden Munro

Hayden Munro, Campaign Manager for the Labour Party’s historic 2020 election victory has joined Capital Government Relations to boost the company’s public relations and campaigns practice, says Capital Managing Director Neale Jones.

“Hayden is one of the best campaign professionals in the country today. He managed the most successful political campaign in modern New Zealand history - re-electing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and winning an outright majority for the first time under MMP.

“Hayden brings a wealth of campaigning and public relations experience across political campaigns, ministerial offices and corporate clients. He has wide connections across the political spectrum, as well as throughout the New Zealand media. Hayden has worked with some of the country’s most competitive and complex industries and brings a clear understanding of the intersection of politics, media, government and business.

“With Hayden on board, our public relations practice will provide a full range of services from media and reputation management, stakeholder relations, brand development and management, through to media training and crisis communications.

Munro says he is thrilled to join Capital.

“Capital has earned a reputation as one of New Zealand’s leading government relations and corporate affairs firms and I’m looking forward to helping expand and grow the public relations and campaigns practice and helping our clients tell their stories.

“I’ll be bringing the skills I have developed running winning campaigns to help clients communicate clearly with the government, the media and the public,” says Hayden Munro

Hayden Munro Profile

Hayden Munro was the Campaign Manager for Labour’s 2020 campaign, which saw the best result for the party since 1938 and the only majority government under MMP.

Prior to that he worked as a press secretary for the Minister for Housing, Energy and Resources, Greater Christchurch Recovery, and Research, Science and Innovation.

He previously worked as senior communications advisor for the Leader of the Opposition and was campaign manager and then principal advisor for the former mayor of Wellington. He has spent a decade working on various campaigns for corporate clients, NGOs, and the New Zealand Labour Party.

