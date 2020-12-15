Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Signs Multi-year Agreement With Triquestra To Support Its Retail Transformation

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Triquestra

NZ Post has chosen Triquestra as its strategic partner for the transformation of its retail system.

The national delivery provider’s goal is to accelerate its digital transformation and provide richer, more seamless omnichannel customer experiences.

Triquestra’s Infinity unified commerce platform will be installed as NZ Post’s point of sale system in 244 outlets across New Zealand and create a central hub for omnichannel excellence and innovation in the future.

NZ Post will benefit from a modern retail management system that will keep pace with shifting customer expectations and new technologies, and offer more flexibility in how NZ Post engages with its customers.

“We required a modern, scalable and highly available retail management solution to replace our aging POS and create a platform for innovation,” says Mark Yagmich, NZ Post GM Physical Channels.

“After a thorough tender process, we chose Triquestra to help achieve that vision,” adds Mark. “Triquestra has a referenceable track-record of success supporting multi-store retailers at the forefront of omnichannel innovation, with a broad product capability and experience, and the right people and processes to move fast.”

Infinity will replace NZ Post’s legacy POS solution and support its retail operations and management, including point of sale, inventory, customer data, order management, analytics and loyalty.

NZ Post’s transition to Infinity’s point of sale in stores will be a phased approach that starts in August 2021, with deployment and support provided by Triquestra’s implementation partner, ECL Group.

About NZ Post

New Zealand Post is about delivery – delivering parcels, packages and mail for businesses and consumers. We provide our sending and receiving customers with services to help them communicate and do business. New Zealand Post is part of the national landscape, integral to the Kiwi way of life for nearly 180 years. We’re evolving and developing our business to meet the changing needs of our customers.

About Triquestra

Triquestra is a leading global software solutions provider for retail brands. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, its Infinity unified commerce platform lets retailers connect real-time inventory and customer data with all physical and digital sales channels to give customers personalised and frictionless experiences, wherever and whenever they shop.

Retail clients including T2 Tea, Cue Clothing, Fonterra Farm Source, Z Energy, Caltex, Challenge and Night ‘n Day rely on Infinity to give customers extraordinary experiences, capture market opportunities, generate revenue and build brand advocacy. Retailers across fuel, agribusiness, fashion, furniture, telecommunications, grocery and convenience, and wine, beer and liquor industries trust Infinity to manage their wholesale, trade and retail customers. See www.infinityrms.com 

