Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kickstarter Hit $5.4B In Total Funding With $875M Worth Of Projects In The Last Year

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

As one of the largest crowdfunding platforms globally, with more than half of million launched projects, Kickstarter received pledges worth billions of dollars over the last eleven years.

According to data presented by StockApps.com, the New York-based crowdfunding platform hit $5.4bn in total funding as of November, with $875 million worth of projects in the last year.

Total Funding Amount Tripled in Five Years

Unlike other crowdfunding companies, Kickstarter focuses mainly on creative projects, from craft ideas and music albums to technological innovations.

Every project creator sets their funding goal and deadline, and if people like the project, they can pledge money.

If the project succeeds in reaching its funding goal, all backers' credit cards are charged when the deadline expires. On the other hand, if it fails to reach its funding goal, the project is dropped, and the pledges are returned to the backers. The company makes profits by charging a 5% fee to the collected funds of successful projects.

In July 2012, the cumulative value of money pledged to project funding on Kickstarter amounted to $276 million, revealed the company's data. In March 2014, this figure hit the one-billion benchmark and continued rising. Statistics show that 2015 witnessed almost $695 million of pledges, and by January next year, the cumulative value of funding hit over $2.1bn.

In 2017 and 2018, the annual value of money pledged to project funding on Kickstarter amounted to around $650 million. The cumulative value of funding rose to over $4bn in January 2019, a 90% jump in three years. Since then, it increased by almost $1.4bn.

Statistics show the total amount of funding pledged to Kickstarter projects tripled in the last five years, rising from $1.8bn in July 2015 to $5.4bn in November.

Game Projects Hit $1.4B in Total Funding

The largest number of successful Kickstarter campaigns has raised between 1,000 and 99,000 dollars. However, 385 campaigns have managed to raise $1 million each.

Statistics show games represent the most-funded category with $1.44bn pledged by project backers. Design ranked second with $1.24bn in total funding. Technology, film and video, and music follow $1bn, $479.2 million, and $254.9 million, respectively. Dance ranked as the least funded category with $14.99 million pledged.

However, statistics show that the music category leads by the total number of successful projects. As of November, 31,660 projects in the music category had managed to raise their pledged amount of funding. Film and video, games, and art follow, with 28,438, 23,363, and 18,585 successfully funded projects, respectively.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 