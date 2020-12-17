Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seeanddo.co.nz Launches Local Activity Booking Platform To Keep Tourism Dollars In New Zealand

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: seeanddo.co.nz

Established online video travel guide company Seeanddo.co.nz has launched a new activity booking platform to support New Zealand tourism activity operators, creating the perfect, easy-to-use system for Kiwis to book their local activities online.

The last eight months have been some of the toughest New Zealand’s tourism industry has ever seen. Seeanddo.co.nz has decided to support local tourism operators by creating their new free-to-list activity booking platform, allowing all booking dollars spent to remain in New Zealand instead of being paid to international booking sites.

Andrea Thackwray, Founder and Managing Director of Seeanddo.co.nz, says the business is excited to launch this offering to the local tourism market and anticipates that it will add significant value to small businesses across the country.

“Seeanddo.co.nz’s new booking platform will contribute to the recovery and long-term success of the tourism industry in this country. The concept of a booking platform was a no-brainer – Kiwis have become accustomed to the international versions like Booking.com, so we have developed a local version of that.”

The launch of Seeanddo.co.nz’s booking platform will allow for the promotion of Kiwi businesses to a large audience of travel-hungry domestic tourists. With low commission rates, safe payment/cancellation systems and a customer rewards system, Seeanddo.co.nz aims to become the preferred travel booking site for Kiwis.

Seeanddo.co.nz specialise in visually appealing video content, prioritising a ‘show not tell’ mentality to attracting customers.

Seeanddo.co.nz boosts a safe payment system which is unlike many other listing sites. The customer’s money is held in a separate account until after the booking is completed meaning there is no chance of customer’s money being lost in business costs, as the two are kept separate.

For additional peace of mind, the platform features an easy cancellation system. With just the push of a button, the ticket price is fully refunded to the customer if needed. Customers are also incentivised to continue booking with Seeanddo.co.nz through a ‘buy ten, get one free’ system, meaning returning customers will be rewarded for their support of Seeanddo.co.nz – and subsequently, for their support of tourism operators across the country.

Seeanddo.co.nz are committed to supporting local tourism operators to ensure as many people can experience the beauty and spirit of New Zealand as possible. The site has only been launched since November 2020 and already has an amazing number of listings from local tourism operators.

About Seeanddo.co.nz:

Seeanddo.co.nz is a holiday booking site developed in Aotearoa, New Zealand for Kiwis. The extensive video resource enables holidaymakers to explore and discover what to see and do on their travels in New Zealand. With access to hundreds of videos showcasing a huge number of activities, locations and tours across the country, Seeanddo.co.nz allows for an easy viewing-to-booking process, streamlining their customers’ travel planning experience. https://www.seeanddo.co.nz/

