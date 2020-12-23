Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kelray Heating Bring In New Leadership To Grow Brand In 2021

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Kelray Heating

Local outdoor heater manufacturer, Kelray Heating, has recently undergone a change in ownership. Company founders, Kelvin Davis and Ray Maddix are passing the baton to the North Shore based businessman, Clive Menkin.

“We started this business through a need to improve the quality of outdoor heaters available to people in New Zealand”, explains Davis.

“We are really proud of the product we introduced to the market. The Kelray brand has become synonymous with durability and quality – a goal that we had when starting the business.”

Unlike other outdoor heaters, Kelray builds their heaters using 100% 316 marine grade stainless steel, a material which staves off rust and corrosion, a common complaint among other brands.

With Kelvin and Ray looking to transition into a partial retirement, the pair wanted to hand over the business to someone who would grow the business, while still preserving the quality of their product and legacy of the Kelray brand.

“When you create something you are proud of, you want to see it carried on”, explains Davis. “We are really happy to hand the reins over to Clive”.

Menkin has many years of experience in the service industry and says he is excited to bring some fresh, innovative ideas to Kelray.

“Kelvin and Ray have created an excellent product and brand”, says Menkin. “Talking to past customers of Kelray Heating, I was really astounded by the positive feedback from both homeowner and business owners, many of whom switched to Kelray after experiencing a deteriorating product from other manufacturers”.

Menkin plans to grow the brand both locally and internationally, focusing on regions with similar coastal conditions to New Zealand.

“We hear of similar complaints of rust and corrosion of outdoor heaters in other coastal cities. I believe that Kelray Heaters would prove equally popular in these overseas markets”.

Davis and Maddix will remain active in the business in a consulting role. Lending their wealth of knowledge gained from over three decades in the industry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kelray Heating on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Lack Of Competitive Pressure Leads To An Undesirable Trading Situation

The Electricity Authority’s Board has concluded its investigation of the undesirable trading situation (UTS) claim made by Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Energy, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus (the ‘claimants’) ... More>>

ALSO:

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 