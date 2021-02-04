Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Olympus Supports Dissemination Of Endoscopic Procedures For Colorectal Cancer In Russia

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Olympus Corporation (Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) announced today that it has been selected (1) by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to implement the Japan-Russia Medical Cooperation Promotion Project in the field of endoscopy for the fiscal year ending March, 2021. Under the project, Olympus will promulgate gastrointestinal endoscopic/laparoscopic techniques in support of a five-year oncology plan launched by the Russian government in 2019.(2)

As part of the project, Olympus will facilitate online training programs for gastrointestinal endoscopic/laparoscopic techniques taught by Japanese oncology specialists for Russian endoscopists and oncologists. The bilateral project is being carried out in cooperation with Russia's two premier cancer centers, the N. N. Blokhin Cancer Research Center and the P. Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Institute branch of the Russian National Medical Research Radiological Centre (NMRRC) as well as Asian Medical Education and Training Support (AMETS).(3) As part of the project's initiatives, Olympus commits to disseminate Japan's world-leading technologies for early diagnosis and treatment in Russia, contributing to the improvement of oncology treatment and research in the region.

Objectives of the MHLW's Japan-Russia Medical Cooperation Promotion Project in the Field of Endoscopy (April 2020 - March 2021):

1. To help advance the Russian government's oncology plan by implementing cancer educational activities for facilities and doctors specializing in that branch of medicine. These activities will take place primarily at Russia's two premier cancer centers, the N. N. Blokhin Cancer Research Center and the P. Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Institute within the NMRRC.

2. To provide opportunities for training and knowledge sharing on the latest medical technologies by Japanese physicians, contributing to the improvement of gastrointestinal cancer measures, from diagnosis to treatment, particularly for colorectal cancer.

Program activities were unveiled at the Japan-Russia Symposium on Colorectal Cancer Management and at the Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation among AMETS and the two Russian cancer centers, which were held on January 19. The signing ceremony was attended by Japanese and Russian government officials, including Mr. Sergey Muraviev, Director-General, International Cooperation and Public Relations Bureau, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Dr. Teiji Takei, MHLW Assistant Minister for Global Health and Welfare, and Mr. Takeshi Matsunaga, Embassy of Japan in Russia. In addition, 1167 healthcare professionals from all over Russia attended the symposium virtually.

Supported by the MHLW since 2017, Olympus has provided its endoscopic systems for the Endoscopic Training Center at Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, in addition to supporting training activities with Japanese physicians serving as instructors. The Japan-Russia Medical Cooperation Promotion Project is one of such initiatives by Olympus that MHLW has supported. Moving forward, Olympus will continue to assist with the training of Russian endoscopists, aiming to spread the application of endoscopic diagnosis, treatment and surgery.

(1) Selection was made in June, 2020

(2) Preventive program centered around cancers in the Russian government's national "Healthcare project" that aims to reform its healthcare system. The program, which is promoted by the directors from the two major cancer centers mentioned above, targets an early cancer detection rate of 63% or greater, 5-year survival rate of 60% or greater, and a mortality rate of 17.3% or less. Colorectal cancer is currently the second most prevalent type of cancer in Russia.

(3) A general incorporated institution whose mission is to help spread access to Japan's world-class endoscopy and other medical technologies throughout Asia by providing human resource training support and medical-related education, and by contributing to the development of academic research. (Chairman: Seigo Kitano, President of Oita University)

