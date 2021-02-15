Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unlocked Police Station Offers Arresting Development Opportunity

Monday, 15 February 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A property which previously housed Ponsonby’s police station for more than a century and is up for sale for the first time in 142 years is expected to attract considerable interest because of its significant development potential.

10-12 Jervois Rd

The offering encompasses a high profile 847 sq m corner site with a vacant 307 sq m single-level building at 10-12 Jervois Rd in Ponsonby’s Three Lamps precinct.

“This is a superb development site with a Town Centre zoning which enables it to be developed more intensively up to a height of 13 metres, incorporating a wide range of commercial and residential uses,” says Bayleys senior broker Cameron Melhuish.

He and Bayleys corporate projects director Gerald Rundle have been appointed sole agents to market the property. Featured in Bayleys’ first Total Property portfolio for 2021, it is for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Tuesday, March 16.

The site has been owned by the Crown since 1879 and over the years has housed a variety of buildings including the Ponsonby Community Hall, a fire station and two police stations.

“This underutilised, sizeable freehold land holding is one of Ponsonby's last remaining substantial development sites,” says Melhuish. “It is a rare opportunity in this tightly held precinct and will have appeal to developers, add value investors, owner occupiers and land bankers.

“An added attraction is the property’s high profile corner location. It is an opportunity for someone to build something which they can drive past knowing they’ve made their mark on this prestigious location.

“The flexible zoning means the site could accommodate a mix of ground floor retail and food and beverage tenancies with high-quality apartments or premium offices above. However, it also allows for a range of other uses such as healthcare and community facilities. The land slopes away to the rear of the site which means it might be possible to incorporate some basement parking into a redevelopment.”

Gerald Rundle says there is also an opportunity for an owner occupier or add value investor to upgrade and modernise the existing building and create bespoke premises for a business looking for a high-exposure central city site to enhance their brand presence. There are eight off-street parks located at the rear of the building, accessed off Redmond St, which were previously used for police cars and could increase the property’s appeal for a business occupier.

The property is located a short distance from the intersection of Jervois Rd with College Hill and Ponsonby Rd which provides access to the Three Lamps retail precinct located at the northern end of Ponsonby Rd.

The site has extensive frontages to both Jervois Rd and Redmond St. The latter is a short one-way street that diverts vehicles heading north along Ponsonby Rd onto Jervois Rd. It carries high volumes of traffic either heading into the CBD, to the North Shore via the Curran St on-ramp to the harbour bridge or further west.

“The property is well positioned in sought after, vibrant location surrounded by the affluent residential suburbs of Herne Bay, Ponsonby, St Marys Bay and College Hill,” says Rundle.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 