New Zealanders Asked To Help Build A Better Aotearoa

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

New Zealanders have a chance to shape the Aotearoa of 2050 through a new online tool launched today by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga.

Aotearoa 2050 is an online engagement tool seeking feedback on some of the country’s top infrastructure issues, possible solutions and priorities for the future. Open to everyone in New Zealand, all feedback will be considered as Te Waihanga develops the country’s 30-year strategy for infrastructure.

Te Waihanga Chief Executive Ross Copland says that understanding what matters to New Zealanders is critical to getting the strategy right.

"Infrastructure is more than just concrete and steel, it’s the services that shape our lives and so everyone deserves a chance to have their say. We use roads to take the kids to school, power to heat and light our homes, and mobile networks connect us to our friends and family.

"The decisions we make for these and many other areas can affect us all for decades to come. Some of the issues we’re dealing with now, like leaky pipes and congestion in our cities, are a result of decisions made in the past. We want to know what’s important to kiwis as we look to the future.

"This is a really unique opportunity for New Zealanders to share their vision for the future. We encourage everyone to use the tool and let us know what you think. Your views are important to us."

Aotearoa 2050 is just the start of the conversation about shaping New Zealand’s future. In the coming months, Te Waihanga will seek feedback on a consultation document that sets out the proposed direction and areas of focus for its strategy. Following consultation, it will present its strategy to the Minister for Infrastructure in September 2021.

Have your say at Aotearoa 2050 online at aotearoa2050.infrastructure.govt.nz

To request a hard copy engagement form call 0800 367 876

