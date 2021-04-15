BitWell Introduces Alchemy Pay, Available In 65 Countries

BitWell, the digital asset derivatives trading platform, announced that it introduced the Alchemy Pay payment system on March 30. BitWell now has smooth access to global payment channels such as Visa, PayPal and Master Card, providing users in over 65 countries and regions access to 300 fiat currency payment channels, as well as 20 digital currency payments, to facilitate global users in purchasing digital assets such as Bitcoin more easily and quickly.

This will significantly lower the barrier for users to participate in BitWell and purchase digital assets, promoting a more convenient experience for investors to access BitWell's digital asset services.

The BitWell platform token WELL will be listed on the Alchemy Pay (ACH) fiat and digital currency integrated payment platforms. Users will be able to use WELL payment in thousands of online and offline stores represented by global landmarks such as CeLaVi on the top floor of Singapore Sands Hotel, Pricerite Real Value in Hong Kong, Dubai Mall and other well-known merchants, with instant payment.

About BitWell

BitWell is an international digital asset derivatives trading platform that has launched a number of product lines, including options, perpetual contracts, spot trading, and savings, as well as an innovative industry-leading cross collateral model. BitWell is the first platform in the world to launch DeFi options, with the largest variety of options. It is also the platform with the fastest and most complete BSC spot trading and the highest return on flexible finance, providing users with one-stop digital asset trading and financial services. Visit https://www.bitwellex.com.

About Alchemy Pay (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is the world's most adaptable crypto payment infrastructure and the leading provider of decentralized digital currency payment solutions and technology in the Asia Pacific region, developing Asia's first hybrid cryptocurrency and fiat currency payment solution that provides over a million online and offline merchants with fast, secure and convenient aggregated digital currency and fiat currency payment technology solution.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) payment system now supports more than 65 countries and regions, 300 legal tender and 20 digital currency channels, including global payment channels such as Visa/Master Car/PayPal, and popular payment channels in local areas (e.g. Indonesia, Vietnam, Europe, etc.) such as Dana, OVO, MayBank, FPS and others. Visit https://www.alchemytech.io.

