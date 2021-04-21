Nature’s Way Improves User Experience And Design With New Website

New Zealand health supplements and superfoods company, Nature’s Way have recently launched its new website. Designed to be user friendly and easy to navigate, the new site showcases each of the company’s products.

The website refresh supports a new packaging design for their products and supports a cohesive, user experience. Previously, each product type was assigned its own dedicated microsite. Each of these landing pages featured varied designs, imagery, and styles.

The new site aims to offer a more consistent journey for the user by standardising these landing pages with the same layout and design. This allows each Nature’s Way product to be conceptualized under the same umbrella. The previous setup could have fostered some confusion, portraying each product type more as standalone entities.

These improvements were made to allow users to quickly find products and information they need all within a simple, centralized environment. All supplier information is now conveniently placed in a single “Where to buy” section and search functionality makes finding a particular product quick and easy.

Nature’s Way has also made it much easier for users to filter products to find a product that aids in supporting a specific need. For example, under the kid’s supplements section, users can select clearly discernible filters for concentration & behaviour, immunity, growth & development and more.

The new website also features a regularly updated blog, which provides handy information on a wide variety of topics relating to general health and wellbeing.

All of Nature’s Way health supplements can be viewed via the “products” tab and are categorised by product type. Users can also view all products from Nature’s Way and filter easily filter results by product type. The homepage also clearly displays each of these specific product categories, for further browsing convenience.

