Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Authority Completes Investigations On Alleged Breaches Of Trading Conduct Rules

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Authority has completed its investigation into Meridian and Contact’s alleged breaches of the high standard of trading conduct provisions of the Electricity Industry Participation Code from November 2019 to January 2020.

The investigation concluded there was no breach of the existing rules and on that basis the Board has decided not to lay a complaint with the Rulings Panel.

James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Authority says the investigator advised that based on the information available Meridian and Contact did not breach the high standard of trading conduct on the basis that the conduct during the period was sheltered by the safe harbour provisions.

The investigator concluded Meridian and Contact did not breach the high standard of trading conduct because available capacity was offered, offers were made and revised in a timely manner, and one of the set of conditions of the safe harbour rule was met. Specifically, both generators demonstrated consistent offers in periods where they were pivotal with offers in periods where they were not.

From time to time, the system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand. The trading conduct rules were designed to prevent suppliers taking advantage of such situations.

The trading conduct rules have been considered in several events since they were introduced in 2014, and their interpretation has evolved. The Authority considers a lack of clarity in how the rules are structured presents interpretation issues and challenges for how the standards are applied in practice. As a result, these rules have been under review and the Authority has consulted on proposed changes.

The Authority considers the proposed new rules will help address the acknowledged problems with the current ‘safe harbour’ provisions, including that the provisions are difficult to apply in practice and may shelter and facilitate behaviour inconsistent with a high standard of trading conduct.

The review has been comprehensive and well informed by stakeholders and legal experts. Most stakeholders agree changes are necessary and the Authority is committed to finishing the process and updating the rules as soon as possible. The Authority expects to make a final decision on the proposed new rules in June 2021.

The Authority is complementing this work with an expansion of the Authority’s monitoring capability to increase focus in this area and is working with MBIE to reform the structure of penalties available in the electricity sector.

"We are committed to reforming the regulatory settings to ensure all participants are held to a high standard of conduct to protect the long-term benefits for consumers" says Mr. Stevenson-Wallace.

The Authority’s decisions are published online.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 