Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Needs To Follow Retail And Raise Prices

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: BetterCo

SMEs in the hospitality sector should consider following the New Zealand retail sector's example and increase prices, advisors urge.

Business conditions aren't going to get any easier after Covid-19 fundamentally changed the business landscape, says BetterCo director Justin Keen. Geographic changes brought about by so many consumers abandoning the CBD in favour of suburbs, as well as shrinking supply – due to restaurants and food outlets shutting shop – will make for a tough 2021.

"My advice to hospitality businesses is that they need to get competitive. Businesses that get more strategic, improve their customer experience and put up their prices are more likely to have a better year.

"The casual approach adopted by some hospitality businesses in the past won't wash anymore. It remains a concern when we see so many hospitality SMEs that don't know what they're earning week to week, or even what they need to earn."

Keen says that businesses that are not getting the foot traffic and find themselves just limping along each week, living hand to mouth, would be better off closing.

"If, however, you're in a good location and you have a handle on your finances, you may stand to benefit from having fewer competitors."

Steps to increasing prices:

  1. Calculate what you want to earn

Understand how much you currently earn, what you want to make and what you need to achieve and work backwards from there.

"Once you have a desirable turnover number, factor in your costs like staff, food, drink and rent. Then calculate how many customers, and at what price, you need through the door each day, week and month," Keen says.

  1. Maintain financial visibility

Put in place cash flow forecasting and monthly financial reporting and keep a close eye on the numbers.

"Monitor your financials closely. Know what you are earning and be in a position to notice changes sooner rather than later."

  1. Get strategic

In tough times it pays to get strategic with your business by improving the customer experience – small changes can make all the difference – and step up your marketing.

"You can't rest on your laurels in this environment if you want to get paid," says Keen.

For more information: https://www.betterco.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BetterCo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 