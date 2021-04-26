Sanofi Renews Partnership With Cielo To Strengthen Its Talent Acquisition Strategy In Asia

Cielo, the world's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, has renewed its partnership with Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, to help them hire the best talent in Asia.

Cielo has been working with Sanofi in Asia since 2018 to provide cutting-edge talent sourcing and recruiting strategies in the region, helping Sanofi transform its approach to talent acquisition. The partnership covers key Asian markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Cambodia. Cielo is also Sanofi's RPO partner in the US and Latin America - a testament to our strategic approach and global offering.

"Life sciences leaders such as Sanofi are rapidly transforming their talent acquisition strategies. We are excited to renew our strategic partnership with Sanofi and continue to help them deliver on their commitment in offering innovative healthcare solutions to patients by providing in-demand talent in Asia," said Seb O'Connell, President of EMEA and APAC, Cielo. "We believe that the right talent is a key enabler for any organisation to unlock its true potential and achieve its business goals, and we are proud to support Sanofi."

Speaking about the partnership, Andrea Paola Poggio, Head of Talent for Sanofi Asia said, "At Sanofi, our employees are key to our success, and we are always looking for talent who are willing to join us to drive our ambition in empowering lives of our patients. As one of the leading providers of RPO for life sciences and being agile and flexible to deliver at a fast speed, Cielo has enabled Sanofi to benefit from scalable talent acquisition solutions, and reduced time-to-hire; key elements to build a diverse & talented workforce with targeted capabilities for a rapidly changing context."

"At Cielo, our teams are driven by an overarching purpose of providing superior experiences and outcomes to our clients and this relentless drive to challenge ourselves to do better fosters a strong sense of trust and mutual respect with our clients. Sanofi's renewed partnership is a validation of this trust and a testament to our Life Sciences domain expertise, commitment and value that we bring to customers," stated Kumar Bhaya, Vice President, Client Solutions APAC, Cielo Talent.

