Lawson’s Dry Hills Wins At The 2021 Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Lawson's Dry Hills

Lawson’s Dry Hills was awarded winner of the wine industry category at the 2021 Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards, announced in Blenheim on Friday night.

In February, Lawson’s Dry Hills became a Toitu carbon zero certified organisation making the company the only New Zealand wine producer to be certified with both ISO14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO14064 (carbon zero).

The Awards judges praised Lawson’s Dry Hills for their commitment to reducing their environmental impact. Awards Coordinator and Judge, Bev Doole said, “These internationally recognised certifications reflect the culture at Lawson’s to improve and innovate across a wide range of areas, including recyclable and biodegradable packaging, generating solar power and storing water off the winery roof.”

Commenting on the award, General Manager and shareholder, Sion Barnsley, said, “We are delighted to receive such great, local acknowledgement for our sustainability achievements.” He continues, “It’s been a strong effort by all of our team, led by our genuine desire to continuously improve our environmental standing.”

The company continues to promote its sustainability credentials through the launch of new brand, Inviniti, for both local and export markets, highlighting that all wines from Lawson’s Dry Hills are 100% certified sustainable.

