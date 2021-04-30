Greenlab New Zealand And Purplefarm Genetics Canada Execute Agreement To Share Medicinal Cannabis Germplasm

Purplefarm Genetics Inc. (PFG), a privately held cannabis company, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Greenlab (Green Relief NZ Ltd trading as Greenlab), to develop next-generation medicinal cannabis strains under Health Canada and Ministry of Health, New Zealand import and export regulations.

“We are truly excited about partnering with Greenlab, a company with the ability to reinvent the way the cannabis industry approaches Research & Development” said Jonah Clifford, Director at Purplefarm Genetics. “Being in tune with the plant is always our priority; and there has never been better access to scientific tools, methods and partners to help. Since 2020, PFG have been engaged with Greenlab Medicinal Cannabis experts, to unlock the secrets of the over 600 proprietary strains in our vault”.

Our common mission to produce high levels of unique cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that will yield great value for patients, consumers, and our companies. Greenlab’s leadership in Medicinal Cannabis Germplasm R&D and PFG’s best-in-class cultivation practices partnership leverages our core competencies to create an unparalleled gold standard of cannabis cultivation and compliant product development.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with PFG, as we both are driven by a shared passion: that of pushing the limits of per square meter yield of therapeutic cannabinoids leading to unique pharmaceutical products urgently demanded by medical doctors and needed by immunocompromised patients,” said Dr Parmjit Randhawa, Director Research and Commercialisation at Greenlab New Zealand. “The Purplefarm Genetics team have a wealth of cultivation expertise, an extensive Canadian cultivar library, and a precision-controlled facility that will complement the Greenlab fully controlled environment research at Lincoln University, thus fast tracking the product development efforts”. We are proud to partner with a Canadian company that is equally committed to its community, team members and advancing the limits of medical cannabis research.” said Dr Randhawa.

About Purplefarm Genetics Inc, Canada

Purplefarm Genetics hold licences under Health Canada and The Cannabis Act for cultivation, processing and medical sales of cannabis at their Johnstown, Ontario, Canada based facility. The company is built around the vision that cannabis cannot just be reduced to a percentage of THC or CBD. PFG are skilled cultivators growing whole flower cannabis for the Canadian and global market and are making complex medicine as simple as possible.

About Green Relief NZ Ltd trading as Greenlab

Greenlab, founded in 2019, became one of the first New Zealand’s South Island company to secure a R&D licence. Greenlab is based at Lincoln University to carry out industry focused R&D in fully controlled environments which will be scaled up in commercial cultivation facility to manufacture unique products.

