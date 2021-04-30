Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stunning High-country Grazing Farm With Multiple Recreational Benefits Placed On The Market For Sale

Friday, 30 April 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Bayleys

One of the most picturesque livestock farms in the South Island – with landscape for hosting a plethora of recreational activities and stunning views in conjunction with a sheep and beef grazing operation – has been placed on the market for sale.

The Larches – located at the entrance to the Cardrona Valley some seven kilometres south-west of Wanaka in Central Otago – is a 976-hectare farm spread over a mix of irrigated Cardrona River flats, along with lower north/north-west facing terraces and rocky outcrop hills climbing up to the skyline of the Pisa Range.

The Larches currently runs half-bred sheep and Angus-cross cattle. Located at 446 Cardrona Valley Road on the outskirts of Wanaka leading into the Crown Range, The Larches freehold farm is now on the market for sale by deadline treaty through Bayleys Wanaka, with offers closing on June 4, 2021.

Bayleys Wanaka sales manager Mat Andrews said The Larches offered a magnificent opportunity for a multitude of future uses - bringing an extremely rare offering to the market in the Wanaka/Queenstown Lakes region.

“As a productive block, The Larches is easily run as a sole operation with the support of various contractors on an ‘as-required’ basis,” Andrews said.

“Farm infrastructure across the property includes a woolshed with covered sheep yards, and cattle yards, a large implement shed with four double bays and electric doors, a lockable chemical storage shed, and a hay barn.

“Accommodation on the property consists of a modern single-level 145-square metre owner/farm manager’s residence complete with its own modern and purpose-built sleepout. There are also several ‘rudimental’ cribs or farm-hands cottages spread around the farm away from the main dwelling.

“Elsewhere, tucked away in discrete parts of the property are several duck ponds, and with deer and wildlife wandering the property, The Larches is a hunter’s paradise - not to mention incredible walking, hiking and mountain biking tracks and views around the hilltop portions of the farm,” Andrews added.

“On the lower paddocks, the Cardrona River winds its way around mature poplar and willow trees down the valley, while in the hills there are stunning views encompassing both Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea, along with the surrounding mountains from various parts of the property.

“Combined, these multiple aesthetics and wildlife environments make The Larches a ‘jewel in the crown’ for any investor, farmer, or lifestyle enthusiast wanting to own property in this wonderful part of New Zealand.”

