Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Long Term And Collaborative Approach Will Succeed In Indian Market

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand India Trade Alliance

New Zealand India Trade Alliance (NZITA) recently held an event under “A Passage to India” series on 06 May 2021. The event was held in Auckland on Thursday, 06 May 2021 at EY Building and the Key note Speaker was Sir William Gallagher, President and Executive Director of Gallagher Group.

A highly honoured and awarded businessman in New Zealand and abroad, pre-covid, Sir William would spend 150 days in a year travelling across the globe and cementing relations with suppliers, buyers and staff. Sir William enthralled a sizable audience with his witty anecdotes from across the world. He gave us a snippet of the huge number of projects his company has done in India. Gallagher group has about 26 companies around the world, where it works with local partners, who are shareholders in the ventures.

In order to be successful in the Indian Market, Sir William Gallagher stressed on:

  • Long term relationships
  • Collaborative approach with local partners
  • Be prepared for the long haul as Indian market can be difficult at times
  • Transparency and shared goals

Giri Gupta, Chairman welcomed the speakers and the audience and thanked EY for hosting the event.

Surinder Ogra, General Secretary gave an update on Trade and highlighted:

  • No specific trends are available as to any shift in supply chains away from one country. It may just be too early to identify a trend but corporates and even some governments are actively encouraging alternate supply chains. India features prominently as an alternate manufacturing or supply base.
  • In 2020, Exports have held up at $57 billion while Imports have reduced by $7 Billion, thereby helping NZ move from a trade deficit of $4 billion to a Trade Surplus of $3 billion. Imports took a big dive due to Petroleum products and Vehicles not imported at the same level.
  • Trade flow with India at $1.2 billion is slightly lees than 2019, when it was $1.4 billion.

Surinder Ogra then gave an introduction of Sir William Gallagher and listed all the honours and awards he has received in his journey.

Rt Honorable Dr. Richard Worth, Vice Chairman, in his vote of thanks said that NZITA is committed to delivering unique propositions to its members and the wider public.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand India Trade Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 