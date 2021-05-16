2021 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award Winners Driving Evidence-based Change

Waikato farmers Pete Morgan and Ann Bouma were named the 2021 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award winners during the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on Saturday night and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy.

The prestigious award was introduced by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards and Fonterra to recognise dairy farmers who demonstrate leadership in their approach to sustainability and who are respected by their fellow farmers and their community for their attitude and role in sustainable dairying.

“We had three outstanding finalists. For an award that is choosing ambassadors for the dairy industry we couldn't have been more spoilt for choice,” said judge Charlotte Rutherford from Fonterra.

"Each and every one of them had strong links the local community and dairy community. It was encouraging and inspiring to see."

"Judging was quite challenging and we have looked at the industry-wide picture, as they could all be ambassadors."

“Pete and Ann are very well-rounded with a high-level of current knowledge, especially around climate change, their emissions profile and tracking that over time,” say the judges.

The judges noted that Pete and Ann know things will change and want to be prepared to change and that moral concern is shifting.

Pete and Ann are enthusiastic and open to change. “They look at what they do, analyse it and will do it differently if need.”

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says “I would like to congratulate Pete and Ann for winning the 2021 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award, and also recognise the other finalists for this award, Philip and Donna Cram and Chris and Desiree Giles.

“These farmers are driving positive change in our industry and are great role models, producing milk that is backed by the quality and sustainability credentials that customers now expect and need.

People want to know that their milk is coming from farmers that care for the environment, animals, people and communities. Pete and Ann, along with the other finalists, are great examples of this in action.”

