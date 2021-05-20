Budget Helps Holidaymakers ‘Get To The Good Stuff’ Sooner With New Brand Campaign Via Host/Havas

Leading vehicle rental company, Avis Budget Group, has launched a brand campaign for Budget via Host/Havas that shows how it takes the hassle out of car hire so holidaymakers can start enjoying their vacation sooner.

With the car rental category boosted by an increase in domestic travel due to international border closures, the campaign aims to drive consideration by positioning Budget as the hassle-free choice that gets you on the road to adventure faster through convenient locations, Digital Check In service and programmes like FastBreak.

Avis Budget Group Head of Marketing, Product & PR, Pacific, Vanessa Wolczak said: “Research tells us that renting a car is not at the top of the list of things people most look forward to when going on holiday. Travellers see car hire as a necessary means to an end and want to hit the road and head to their next adventure as soon as they can. This campaign communicates how Budget can help them do that in a clear and clever way.”

Host/Havas Executive Creative Director, Jon Austin, added:

“This process has been a series of standout moments. Not just arriving at such a distinctive platform within the category, but also working with a client who fully leaned into the notion that their brand could play a smaller role in people’s lives and still have a big impact by helping them get to the moments they most enjoy. It’s been a brilliant, collaborative journey and we can’t wait to get started on the next instalment.”

The campaign launched Sunday 16 May.

© Scoop Media

