Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Increase To Core Benefits In This Year's Budget Are Nowhere Near Enough

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

Auckland Action Against Poverty is frustrated about the so-called reversing of the Mother of All Budgets as the Labour government continues to introduce incremental changes to the welfare system.

“The government had an opportunity to truly secure our recovery, by lifting benefits to liveable levels and fulfilling their promise to transform the welfare system. The $32-$55 increase to core benefits isn’t going to stop our whānau from needing to access hardship grants, and will continue to keep people and families in poverty,” says Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Pao Stanley.

“The recommendations of benefit increases in the WEAG report are out-of-date, and this report is a pre-COVID document. Life has significantly changed since then, and we cannot keep operating from old data.

“There’s still so much work to do in terms of addressing income inadequacy for our disabled whānau, our young people, our homeless communities and people without children.

“Labour lauded this as a Wellbeing budget, one of compassion and which restores dignity to people and whānau which shows how disconnected they are from the very people they’re meant to serve.

“They’ve also shown a commitment to social unemployment insurance which reinforces a two tier welfare system, setting up a privatised unemployment scheme, and will work against transforming our current welfare system.

“We’ve been clear about our demands which start with lifting benefits to liveable levels, ending sanctions and obligations, and individualising benefits in the welfare system and we will continue to fight for them.

“We want us to work toward universal essential services where all people have access to free public and or hapū and iwi-led services – power, water, food, transport, housing. This will create meaningful, unionised and well-paid employment for a just climate change transition, as well as ensure no struggles for income increases go directly into the pockets of landlords and corporations.

“We need to heal our relationships with each other and the earth. To do this we need a truly ambitious Budget which moves towards a different system – one based on constitutional transformation as outlined in Matike Mai. A starting point is to make sure everyone has enough income to participate in these conversations and to heal. This is what securing recovery looks like.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 