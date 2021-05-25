Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Leader For Kindergartens South

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Kindergartens Inc

The Kindergartens South Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Edwards to the position of General Manager – he will take up the role in late June 2021.

In announcing the appointment, President, Pauline Smith said “ we are delighted to welcome Patrick to the team. He brings a wealth of regional, national, and international general management and leadership expertise to the Association”.

Like many not-for-profit organisations we are faced with the challenge of sustainability and having to diversify our traditional business models. Patrick has considerable experience in business innovation and involving staff and community in shaping the future, and this will be key to our success, said Pauline.

In accepting the position Patrick told us that he was excited to find a role where he could bring his interests, passions, and skills together to work with, and give back to the community, Pauline said.

Kindergartens South currently has 23 kindergartens as well as a nature discovery setting. They deliver quality education and care services for more than 890 children and employ over 100 staff. All teaching staff are qualified and registered which means they have a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Education, Diploma of Teaching in Early Childhood Education or an equivalent, as a minimum.

