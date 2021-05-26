Dairy Gem In Desired Northland District

The opportunity to purchase a dairy farm in the heart of North Auckland’s most desirable dairying district provides an ideal first farm or investment farm opportunity, capitalising on both location, climate, and lifestyle opportunities the location presents.

The 90ha Tomarata property on Waiteitei Road is currently milking 180 cows through a 21 aside herringbone dairy, producing 86,153 kg milk solids last season. Bayleys Northland agent Catherine Stewart says the property’s listing comes to a market where dairy properties are in short supply, with a high level of interest.

“Since November last year we have seen interest in dairy units pick up strongly, possibly the strongest in the past eight years. The sector has proven it can cope with Covid, payout is looking very positive and prospects are very good.”

She says properties in the Tomarata district are typically tightly held, and the property is a rare chance to farm in an area blessed by good contour, fertility, and proximity to many amenities.

“This property also has the added appeal of having the option to purchase the adjoining 16ha runoff block that also includes its own dwelling, giving a good level of scale and additional flexibility to the dairy unit.”

With predominately flat contour and only 10% classed as easy-rolling country the property is well laid out through its 58 paddocks, linked through a central race system.

Quality fencing, sheds and facilities mean the property is well placed as a first farm option, with no further investment in infrastructure required on purchase.

This includes a concrete feed pad with 260 cow capacity and a recently completed, fully compliant effluent system that delivers irrigation to 9ha of land.

Other farm buildings include a five bay calf shed, two bay hay barn and three bay implement shed and helicopter hanger.

For first farm buyers there is also the option to purchase the entire property as a going concern, with the 180 head herd, plant, and Fonterra shares also available for purchase if required.

Pasture quality is high, and the herd has been supplemented with soya hull, palm kernel and 200-plus tonne of maize and four hectares of turnips.

The property’s natural appeal is enhanced with two well maintained dwellings.

The main farm home is a four-bedroom wooden bungalow style house with modern upgrades including French doors, a fenced swimming pool and spacious lounge area. The four- bedroom home sits on a section with established fruit trees.

The second home is a quality split level three-bedroom brick home with full decking and views across the farm.

With a sound fertiliser history, the property has delivered consistent level of production over the past five years. Its production has been helped by well drained soils and the district’s relatively consistent rainfall average of 1400mm a year.

The property’s appeal is heightened by its proximity to some of the lifestyle features that make the lower Northland region so appealing. Only an hour from Auckland city, but well free of the city’s land pressure the property is only 18km from the coast with its surfing, swimming, and fishing opportunities.

Pakiri Regional Park is also nearby, and Wellsford township provides a handy service centre only 7km distant. Schooling includes Wellsford Primary school and Rodney College, also in Wellsford.

Catherine says the Tomarata district holds lifestyle and farming appeal and expects there to be strong interest in the property when it comes up for auction.

“It is a very sought-after area with proximity to everything you need for both farming and lifestyle and having the option to purchase the 16ha run off is definitely an attractive option to achieve more scale with.”

The property will be auctioned on Wednesday June 30 at Bayleys Whangarei.

