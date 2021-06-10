Labour Force Projected To Grow And Grey



New Zealand's labour force is projected to increase, driven by a growing population and increasing participation rates of women at most ages and men at older ages, Stats NZ said today.

In the March 2021 quarter, 2.9 million people were in the labour force. The new projections indicate a total labour force of around 3.2 million in the early 2030s and 3.7 million in the early 2070s under the median projection.

"However, slower population growth and our ageing population will slow labour force growth in the long term," population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

