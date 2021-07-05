Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Large Rural Land Holding Teed Up To Sell

Monday, 5 July 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial rural land holding in one of Mangawhai’s high growth areas has been placed on the market for sale.

The 50.14 hectare farm, is located near the internationally renowned Tara Iti Golf Course, and within a short drive to the Mangawhai Central development and the area’s famous surf beach.

The property at 213 Black Swamp Road is being marketed for sale via a tender process (unless sold prior) on 21 July, by Bayleys Country property specialist John Barnett.

Zoned ‘Rural Harbour’ under the current Kaipara District Council plan, the farm has two road frontages off Black Swamp Road and Tern Point Road. The property lies literally just within the Northland regional boundary – with the Auckland regional demarcation boundary just over the road from its entrance driveway.

Barnett says: “Under Kaipara Council current zoning, the farm could be subdivided into two titles of at least 20 hectares each and has potential for up to 25 two-hectare lots.

“The council’s Spatial 2020 Plan, further reinforces its long-term development strategy on the growth plan for the area and what is proposed to eventuate. Under this intended plan, zoning will change to Rural-Residential (Zone 3), which will allow for two-to-four-hectare titles. So, there’s plenty of life and development opportunities beyond just farming.

“Sections of this size situated within a peaceful rural environment, would offer a clear residential dwelling building alterative to the higher density plot sizes currently found in the thriving Mangawhai township, some two kilometres away to the west.

“The property provides many options which perfectly compliment the areas other well established existing attractions and regional park activities.

“These range from the nearby sand dunes nesting protected bird species such as the critically-endangered New Zealand Fairy Tern, through to kilometres of unspoiled sand beach and outstanding surf breaks at spots such as Te Arai and Forestry.”

Already operating in this dynamic market and attracting strong visitor numbers from Auckland, are upmarket bed and breakfast and spa and wellness retreat operations.

Currently growing maize and grass silage for a local dairy farmer, the farm contains a broad range of farming infrastructure buildings, including a five-bay implement shed, a disused cow milking shed, and cattle yards.

Water to the property is sourced from a bore. Rich fertile black peat and condensed sand soils on a predominantly flat contour provide a great base for the property’s current use as a dairy support and cropping farm or for higher-yielding horticultural crops to be planted.

“And with much of metropolitan Auckland’s productive fertile soils in urban locations such as Pukekohe, and Kumeu currently being converted into residential housing subdivisions and disappearing, this property provides an obvious cost-efficient alternative to servicing the city’s growing food consumption requirements,” Barnett says.

Barnett says that the property provides some good holding income options such as continuing the current farming operation and renting out the house until its full development potential is to be realised, with the current leasee having expressed a strong interest in continuing a pastoral lease with any new owner.

“This is one of the larger land holdings, with development potential, to have become available in a number of years and he would suggest buyers, with an eye out for future opportunities, act before this is sold on or before tender close day.”

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


