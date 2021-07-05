Sustainable Energy Association Announces 2021 Energy Award Winners

The Sustainable Energy Association of New Zealand (SEANZ) was delighted to announce this year’s Energy Award winners at the organisation’s Tomorrow's Energy Today conference on the 2nd of July.

The awards recognise and celebrate the businesses pushing the boundaries within the solar industry to provide cutting edge technologies, deliver outstanding products and service, and create a positive impact on our communities and the environment.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana says every year he’s impressed by the industry’s drive to raise the bar and continually strive to develop the country’s Distributed Energy Resource capability.

“From an off-grid installation on the Kayangel Atoll in Palau, providing the remote community with a clean, affordable energy solution to a largescale 2724 square metre solar panel system, consisting of 1362 solar panels installed on Laminex’s factory roof in Hamilton, this year’s winners have been standout”, says Winitana.

He adds, We’ve also seen outstanding innovation with an energy management and billing solution that lets multi-tenancy developments utilise shared central services, reducing the capital and operational cost of services.”

The award winners were announced at the industry dinner that took place at the SEANZ annual conference, which brought together the key players across sectors who can lead the drive toward a resilient and 100% renewable energy system. This year’s event featured a two day program encompassing educational and best practice technical workshops, new technology and product showcases, innovative case studies and a session with the Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Dr Megan Woods.

SEANZ 2021 Energy Award Winners:

1. Best Off-Grid Renewable System



Winner: Infratec for the Kayangal Hybrid Project in Palau

Runner-up: Hubands Energy for the Matekohe Limestone Island Solar Project

2. Best Grid-Connected Renewable System

Joint Winners: Infinite Energy NZ for the Forest Lodge Orchard Project AND Vector Powersmart for the Laminex Rooftop Solar Project

3. Dave Keppel Innovation Award



Winner: Re/volve Energy for Energy Management & Billing Solution

Runner-up: Infratec for Project BOOST

4. Best Small Business

Winner: Sunergy Solar Ltd

5. Best Environmental Impact

Winner: Re/volve Energy for the Cohaus Project

Runner-up: Sunergy Solar Ltd for the Stewart Island Solar Project

6. Best Large Business

Winner: Vector Powersmart

7. Best Community Energy Project

Winner: Infratec for the Energise Ōtaki Community Project

For more information on the Award Winners go to https://www.seanz.org.nz/seanz_awards2021

© Scoop Media

