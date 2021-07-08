Sponsors Sustain Support For Dairy Industry Awards

Planning for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) continues at pace with National sponsors continuing to back the programme.

The Awards programme allows entrants to connect, learn and grow as individuals across the board from Trainees and new entrants to the industry through to experienced Share Farmers.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is thrilled to confirm Meridian have renewed their sponsorship for the next three years along with a name change to the merit award.

“National sponsors play a key role and it is great to have their ongoing support. Some of our sponsors have been associated with the awards since their inception more than 30 years ago,” he says.

“Over this time, we have found a real benefit from sponsorship is the relationships that develop between entrants and sponsor representatives as they network, work together and learn from each other.”

“Meridian are fantastic supporters of the dairy industry and the name change of the merit award to the Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award will continue to drive environmental best practice and excellence,” he says.

Meridian Agribusiness National Sales Manager Dave Greenwood says sustainability is at the core of everything done at Meridian. “We wanted the merit award to reflect the importance of sustainability in the dairy industry.”

“We think it’s important to support and give back to the rural industry and our sponsorship of the Awards is a great way to do this.”

“We are proud that we have re-signed this sponsorship for the next three years and look forward to supporting the entrants on their journey.”

Robin says the Meridian team always turn up with enthusiasm and energy. “We appreciate the sense of fun and the vibrancy the team brings with them.”

“We are looking forward to seeing what the next three years will bring and of course the ever-popular Meridian socks!”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries open for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on October 1st 2021 with registrations of interest able to be made now at dairyindustryawards.co.nz

An announcement on the date and location of the 2022 National Awards gala dinner is expected by the end of August.

