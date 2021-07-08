Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sponsors Sustain Support For Dairy Industry Awards

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

Planning for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) continues at pace with National sponsors continuing to back the programme.

The Awards programme allows entrants to connect, learn and grow as individuals across the board from Trainees and new entrants to the industry through to experienced Share Farmers.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is thrilled to confirm Meridian have renewed their sponsorship for the next three years along with a name change to the merit award.

“National sponsors play a key role and it is great to have their ongoing support. Some of our sponsors have been associated with the awards since their inception more than 30 years ago,” he says.

“Over this time, we have found a real benefit from sponsorship is the relationships that develop between entrants and sponsor representatives as they network, work together and learn from each other.”

“Meridian are fantastic supporters of the dairy industry and the name change of the merit award to the Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award will continue to drive environmental best practice and excellence,” he says.

Meridian Agribusiness National Sales Manager Dave Greenwood says sustainability is at the core of everything done at Meridian. “We wanted the merit award to reflect the importance of sustainability in the dairy industry.”

“We think it’s important to support and give back to the rural industry and our sponsorship of the Awards is a great way to do this.”

“We are proud that we have re-signed this sponsorship for the next three years and look forward to supporting the entrants on their journey.”

Robin says the Meridian team always turn up with enthusiasm and energy. “We appreciate the sense of fun and the vibrancy the team brings with them.”

“We are looking forward to seeing what the next three years will bring and of course the ever-popular Meridian socks!”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries open for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on October 1st 2021 with registrations of interest able to be made now at dairyindustryawards.co.nz

An announcement on the date and location of the 2022 National Awards gala dinner is expected by the end of August.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 