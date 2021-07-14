Kiwi IT Firm, Mobile Mentor Named As 2021 Microsoft Global Partner Of The Year For Modern Endpoint Management

Auckland, New Zealand — 14th July, 2021 — Mobile Mentor today announced it has won Microsoft’s 2021 Global Partner of the Year Award for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was selected among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft’s technology, in particular for its work with the Nashville-based caregiving organisation, Alive Hospice.

The recognition comes on the back of Mobile Mentor’s work to enable Zero Touch Provisioning, a service that leverages Microsoft Intune to configure devices remotely without any manual effort. This enabled Alive Hospice’s caregivers to attend to patients virtually, safely and effectively during periods of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Our team at Mobile Mentor is tremendously proud of what we've achieved with Alive Hospice," says Denis O’Shea, Founder of Mobile Mentor. “It’s humbling to know our work so profoundly impacted the lives of hundreds of vulnerable people who were isolated during the global pandemic.”

Daniel McCarthy, CEO of Mobile Mentor says that having only been a Microsoft partner for the past four years, this was a significant achievement and one that demonstrated Mobile Mentor’s investment in the relationship as well as Microsoft’s commitment to having best-in-class partners.

“Our application of Microsoft’s technology demonstrates how socially impactful it can be to deploy modern endpoint management for our customers. The Partner of the Year Award is further acknowledgement of this and we’re extremely grateful to have won this prestigious award amongst a group of such worthy competitors.”

Microsoft New Zealand Partner Director, Matt Bostwick, says Mobile Mentor has a track record in providing service that literally saves lives. “Not only Alive Hospice, but the US Coast Guard, Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt Health and our own New Zealand Defence Force have benefited from Mobile Mentor’s mobile device management or Zero-Touch Provisioning. They’re an outstanding example of a New Zealand innovator that’s supporting extremely important work and making positive change around the world.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards names Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with winners this year chosen from more than 4,400 nominations across more than 100 countries worldwide. Mobile Mentor was awarded for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modern Endpoint Management.

