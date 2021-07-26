Leading Online Travel Agency, Online Republic, Launches AI Chatbot ‘Wheelie’ To Support International Growth

Global travel e-commerce group Online Republic, part of market-leading digital travel business, Webjet Limited, has launched an Ambit conversational AI chatbot, ‘Wheelie’, to scale up and support its customer service for its two global land travel brands, Airport Rentals and Motorhome Republic.

Motorhome Republic, one of the largest motorhome rental agencies in the world, and Airport Rentals, a leading player in the global car hire marketplace, will benefit from the additional 24/7 customer support and clever capabilities of Ambit’s AI platform.

Wheelie enables 24/7 customer engagement by creating a channel for customers to self-serve parts of their booking journey and travel needs – from answers to general queries, to managing aspects of their booking. Wheelie will allow contact centre agents to focus on more complex queries. If customers ask questions outside of its current abilities, Wheelie transfers them to a human agent.

Richard Fuli, Chief Operating Officer, says “As global travel rebounds, visitors to Airport Rentals and Motorhome Republic will enjoy a more effortless and convenient 24/7 supported booking experience, thanks to Wheelie. Our investment in Ambit’s conversational AI is part of our strategy to continuously enhance our Customer and Partner experience through People, Process and the Platforms we use.”

Designed and launched in an impressive three months, Wheelie will initially support the sales journey online and make it easier for customers to verify themselves in order to check on their existing bookings.

Melisa Shore, New Zealand Sales Lead at Ambit, says “Online Republic operates in a fiercely competitive global space in which customers want an immediate response. Our digital agent scales up customer service on a 24/7 basis, improving the online experience while facilitating the all important human interaction when it counts.”

Ambit’s ‘no code’ platform means Online Republic can easily configure and develop this new digital channel, which will continue to learn and expand its capability to improve global customer experience. Wheelie’s integration with the HubSpot CRM platform supports future enhancements including the ability to generate quotes.

Wheelie will help Online Republic pave the way to the future of digital customer experience and comprehensive, convenient 24/7 support.

About Online Republic:

Online Republic is a global travel e-commerce group operating in two key land travel industries: rental cars, with their brand Airport Rentals, and motorhome hire, with their brand Motorhome Republic. Started 2004, Online Republic has built an impressive, reputable, global supplier network which continues to grow with their business as they go from strength to strength. Today, Airport Rentals is a leading player in the car hire marketplace, operating in over 160 countries worldwide, and Motorhome Republic is one of the largest motorhome rental agencies on earth, with over 3 million rental days booked so far.

About Ambit:

Founded in 2017 in Auckland, Ambit is a Low-code No-code conversational AI automation platform which solves the problem of providing great customer service at scale. To learn more, see ambit.ai

