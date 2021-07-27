How LEDs Are Lighting The Future

In recent years there has been a deliberate move away from traditional (i.e., incandescent and florescent) light sources in favour of, especially, LED bulbs. While this move was initially difficult, due to the high cost of LED lights in comparison to older lighting options, the growth in popularity of these bulbs have led to competitive pricing. Now, from commercial to residential properties, more and more people are investing in LEDs.

The reason for this shift has been primarily in favour of the environment. LEDs are specifically designed to use less energy, emit lower levels of greenhouse gasses, and reduce both noise and light pollution. These bulbs also produce less waste, since they last far longer than other types of bulbs, which means that they don’t have to be replaced as often. However, the environment is not the only beneficiary. Families, too, can benefit, as LEDs tend to be a far safer option in comparison to traditional bulbs. Their safety is linked to the fact that they produce less heat, which means that they are far less likely to burst, crack, or be subject to surging.

One past complaint, especially from homeowners who wish to create a warm atmosphere in their living spaces, has been that LEDs emit a cold, often blue light. In comparison, more traditional bulbs tend to offer a warmer light that creates a more welcoming feel in the home. Blue light is also known to disrupt sleep patterns, as it ‘tricks’ the brain into believing that it is daylight, while warmer hues do not have this same effect. However, LED lighting has come a long way since its inception, and now consumers can find a wide variety of LED bulbs that emit varying levels of cool to warm light, thereby nullifying these kinds of concerns. Now, it’s possible to find the right kind of LED lighting solution for whatever purpose.

© Scoop Media

