July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme

Monday, 2 August 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme.

July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020. Year to date the market is up 51.2% (33,790 units) compared to the first seven months of 2020.

The month of July and the first seven months of 2021 are the strongest on record.

The introduction of the Clean Car Discount (rebate) saw a lift in the sale of BEVs and PHEVs while hybrid sales remain strong. Year to date there are 2,377 passenger (not including light commercial vans) BEVs registered, compared to the same period last year there were only 701 BEVs registered.

Key points

• Overall, July 2021 registrations of 15,053 vehicles were up 2,790 units (22.8%) on the same month in 2020.

• There were 760 pure electric vehicles, 431 PHEV’s and 1,163 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

• Registration of 9,984 passenger and SUVs for July 2021 were up 21.8% (1,784 units) on July 2020, while commercial vehicle registrations of 5,069 were up 24.8% (1006 units) compared to July 2020. This is a record month of July for commercial vehicles.

• The top three models for the month of July were the Ford Ranger (1,418 units), followed by the Toyota Hilux (809 units) with the Mitsubishi ASX in third place (737 units).

Market leaders in July / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 16% market share (2,434 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 13% (1,960 units) and Ford in third spot with 11% market share (1,728 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales July / 2021

Mitsubishi was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 14% market share (1,435 units) followed by Toyota also with 14% (1,357 units) and then Suzuki with 8% market share (791 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi ASX (737 units) followed by the Toyota RAV4 (553 units) and the Mitsubishi Outlander (365 units).

Commercial vehicle sales July / 2021

Ford retained the market lead with 30% market share (1,546 units) followed by Toyota with 21% (1077 units) and Mitsubishi third with 10% market share (525 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot for the month of July as the bestselling commercial model with 28% share (1,418 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 16% share (809 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 10% market share (489 units).

Segmentation – Smaller SUVs hold their share

The top spot for July 2021 went to the SUV Compact vehicles with 25% share followed by the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 16% market share and then SUV Medium with 15% share.

