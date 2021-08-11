Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Stressed Sector Working Hard For New Zealand

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Registered Master Builders Association


The Registered Master Builders Association's annual State of the Sector Survey has revealed that while the building and construction sector is optimistic about its business prospects and the economy, reflecting the current boom, it is facing huge constraints and challenges.

Released at this year's Constructive Forum, the survey identifies the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the building and construction sector. Over 300 industry leaders from across the sector responded to questions about the economy, critical issues the sector is facing, and their outlook for the sector.

Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly said that respondents were asked to rank the most critical issues impacting their businesses in 2021.

"The three most important issues were: the supply chain disruption, product availability and increasing product substitution; the rising costs of construction; and, acute skilled labour shortages. The sector is stretched to breaking point, largely due to factors outside its control.”

These issues are imposing significant stress on builders, with 88% reporting that stress and mental wellbeing was a significant issue for them.

David Kelly expressed his concern, “It is worrying but not surprising that our workforce is feeling under stress. After all, they live in the communities where they work so they’re at the front line delivering the homes that New Zealanders desperately need.”

“They like the rest of the community also have to navigate the stresses of Covid. And they have the added uncertainty, even in boom times, that it can’t last, and the industry does suffer hugely when it changes.”

The survey also found that finding skilled staff is an acute problem for the sector. Almost 70% of respondents say it's harder to get the staff they need now than it was 12 months ago, with 37% say that it is substantially harder.

"Finding skilled staff has been in the top three issues since we began the survey in 2018. The sector is crying out for experienced people across a range of specialist areas. Uncertainty around immigration settings only exacerbates this situation," stated David Kelly

“This is also more complex than many people realise. While training is an important piece of the puzzle – it will not solve the problems we have today. We need experienced skilled workers, and they are competing for those people with other countries and sectors.

“The Government’s apprentice boost scheme has been appreciated, apprentice numbers are at an all time high and we are pleased to see more employers commit to training. This is a vital part of the puzzle to ensure we have the skilled workers we need in the future, but it is not the complete answer today.”

Supply chain disruptions and consenting issues were also highlighted as barriers to building. Cost escalation, building delays, and customer complaints were reported by 95% of respondents.

Consenting delays are also a huge problem according to David Kelly, “More than half of our respondents are experiencing delays of longer than three weeks for consents, more than five days for inspections and three to four weeks longer for code of compliance. These delays affect both builder and customer.”

“If every one of our members’ building projects is delayed by even one week, collectively our members and homeowners are incurring almost $100 million per annum in lost profits and extra costs. This is a phenomenal number, especially when you consider that just a one week delay is very conservative. This is a key part of our productivity conundrum and will be a key focus for the Forum this year.”

The annual Constructive Forum is an industry led effort to enhance collaboration, build resilience, and ensure a vibrant and sustainable sector that delivers for New Zealand. Its purpose is to bring the entire supply chain together, from Government, finance, land, design and build, and key enabling sectors such as research, training, and regulation to work together and identify ways to lift performance in the sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Registered Master Builders Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 