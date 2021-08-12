Thales Appoints Paul Jordan As Country Account Manager New Zealand

Thales is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Paul Jordan as Country Account Manager, New Zealand.

Paul has over 20 years’ experience working in Senior Government and Defence roles in New Zealand, leading major transformation programs for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the NZ National Security community, including holding a key role in the establishment of New Zealand’s National Cyber Security Centre and the Defence Cyber Security Centre.

Most recently Jordan was the Director Agency Partnerships for New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs, prior to that he was the Chief Information Officer for the New Zealand Defence Force from 2017-2020.

Mark Hilton, Vice President, Sales and Key Account Management, said he was delighted to be welcoming Jordan to the Thales team.

"Paul has significant experience in transformational programs at the highest levels within both Government and Defence, and will build closer links between our strategic priorities and how these are developed to continue to deliver value to Thales’s customers in New Zealand.” Hilton said.

"Thales has operated in New Zealand for many years, and Paul’s appointment will significantly boost our presence in country at a time when Thales is working closely with the New Zealand Government and Defence to support key National Security and transformation programs.”

About Thales in Australia & New Zealand

Thales is a trusted partner of the Australian and New Zealand Defence Forces and is also present in commercial sectors ranging from air traffic management and ground transport systems to security systems and services.

Thales has a history of patient investment in Australia and New Zealand to build advanced in-country capability across manufacturing, critical systems and services. Close collaborative relationships with local customers, SME suppliers and research institutions combined with technology transfer from our global business enables Thales to tailor high quality solutions for Australian and export markets, generating revenue of $1.6 billion in exports over the past 10 years.

