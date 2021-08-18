Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lines company moves to alert level 4 footing

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: Aurora Energy

Lines company moves to alert level 4 footing, defers non-essential work

Aurora Energy would like to notify customers on its electricity lines network that it will continue to respond to emergency faults and carry out essential safety work on the network during Alert Level 4.

However, during this time there will be no planned power outages unless for essential safety work. Pre-planned work on the network will be deferred until the Alert level situation changes.

If any faults or unplanned outages occur during Alert Level 4, Aurora Energy would like to remind customers in Dunedin, Central Otago, Wanaka and Queenstown to check the website, that will be kept updated as soon as new information comes to hand. The web address is https://www.auroraenergy.co.nz/. We are also on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/auroraenergynz.

As usual, to report a safety concern such as fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment, please contact Aurora Energy immediately on 0800 22 00 05, and keep well clear of the area.

When contractor crews are in the community, we ask that members of the public enforce physical separation distancing and continue to act safely around electricity equipment.

Aurora Chief Executive Richard Fletcher says: “As a lifeline utility, Aurora Energy is well-prepared to manage the impact of the pandemic response on our organisation and ensure security of electricity supply for our customers.

“We have again enacted our pandemic response plan that is designed to protect the wellbeing of our people and ensure that essential services are maintained.”

No visitors will be permitted into our offices in Dunedin and Cromwell except on essential business and by prior arrangement. Please call us first on freephone 0800 22 00 05 to discuss your query.

Aurora Energy will continue to monitor the situation and keep customers updated, particularly once more information is available on the duration of Alert Level 4.

