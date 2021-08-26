Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scania New Zealand welcomes new Managing Director

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: Scania NZ

Scania New Zealand is pleased to announce Rafael Alvarenga as its new Managing Director.

Rafael will start his new role on 1st September 2021, succeeding Mattias Lundholm who recently returned to Sweden following a three year stint as Managing Director in New Zealand after launching Scania NZ into the New Zealand market.

“I am excited to start my new chapter with Scania in New Zealand and pick up where Mattias has left off. I look forward to continuing the growth and success of the New Zealand business and experiencing the Kiwi culture,” says Rafael.

Scania significantly expanded its footprint throughout New Zealand last year and now enjoys a stable of 24 nation-wide service centres, of which 10 are Scania New Zealand branches and 14 are independent approved service centres.

Rafael has worked in the automotive industry since 1996, spending eight years at Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles in Brazil before joining Scania Latin America in 2004.

For the past four years, Rafael has been the Services Director at Scania India. His career with Scania has seen him perform in a variety of roles across application engineering, sales, KAM and most recently, services.

In 2005 Rafael graduated as an engineer, and in 2011 received an MBA in Business Management. He comes to New Zealand with his wife and three children, and has a passion for football.

Scania New Zealand welcomes Rafael to the team and offers heartfelt thanks to Mattias for his amazing contribution to the business during the last three years.

 

  • Click here for related imagery.
    • href="https://www.scania.com/nz/en/home.html">About Scania:

    Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com

    © Scoop Media

    Join the Scoop Citizen Community

    20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
    Find out more and join us:

    Become a member Find out more
    Find more from Scania NZ on InfoPages.
     
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 